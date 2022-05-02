BWW Review: ABSOLUTE BOWLOCKS, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Absolute Bowlocks is a comedy-drama set in the cut-throat world of outdoor bowls. Pompous President Maxwell (Graeme Rooney) has little time for the women's championships. Ailsa McKay (Leah Byrne) is the winner three years running and asks to compete in the men's championship. Maxwell dismisses her request as he claims women don't have the required skill set to play against the men so Ailsa decides to disguise herself as a man in order to compete.

Written by Graeme Rooney and directed by Becky Hope Palmer, Absolute Bowlocks is a delightfully rowdy piece of theatre that sees the three actors taking on a variety of roles in this slapstick performance. The execution is extremely silly as Byrne tries to change between Ailsa and her 'brother' Alistair without anybody noticing. James Watterson plays a variety of characters throughout the performance include the world's slowest bowler who Ailsa is paired with for a game of doubles.

The joke does start to wear a little thin towards the end as the character development becomes increasingly far fetched. The changes between roles get more chaotic but prompt big laughs from the audience and the cast do well to keep it together.

Absolute Bowlocks runs at the Oran Mor, Glasgow until Saturday 7 May.