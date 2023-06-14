Award Winning Australian Circus Show PARTY GHOST is Coming To Edinburgh Fringe

Part circus, part séance; the show has garnered superb attention for its ground-breaking and unusual theatrics as well as its macabre and sinister sense of humour.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Party Ghost: a visually striking, ghoulish, high-camp theatrical show will make its UK debut in Edinburgh after winning the Best Circus and Physical Theatre Award in Adelaide earlier this year.

Do we celebrate our "death day" in the afterlife as we do our birthday in the land of the living? What happens then if we die on the anniversary of our birth? Well, let's find out with performers Jarred Dewey and Olivia Porter - two of Australia's most sought-after company acrobats - in Party Ghost.

On their birthday, probably sometime in a bygone era, twin sisters embark upon their party celebrations with a little too much enthusiasm, banishing them to perpetual party purgatory.

In this twisted, highly physical production, the performers relish in tormenting each other with devilish aplomb. Inspired by cult cinema and slasher movies of the 80s, these Australian circus stars combine the thrills of Hitchcock with the beauty of Tim Burton. Spliced with the grittiness of Australia's phenomenal circus scene, Party Ghost is a tongue-in-cheek, high camp celebration of the grotesque and gothic, taking audiences on a journey through post-death via theatre, jokes, drag and cucumber sandwiches.

Jarred Dewey, a skilled contortionist and aerialist has devised, toured and performed in 13 different productions across 30 different countries including a London season of La Soirée in Leicester Square. Meanwhile, Olivia Porter is renowned for her frightful and inventive juggling style mixed with quirky choreography.

"If Edward Scissorhands were a circus show, it would be Party Ghost" Arts Hub

"Party Ghost purposefully leaves you with a strange aftertaste. You will flinch, laugh, and gasp in turn. Not for the faint of heart." ««««.5 Glam Adelaide

"Guaranteed to be unlike any circus you have experienced in life" ««««.5 Fringe Review

Party Ghost will be performed at 2.55pm in Assembly Checkpoint from 2nd - 27th August (Not 14th or 21st)

Booking link: Click Here




