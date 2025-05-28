Andrew Doherty Brings Brand New Comedy-Horror Show To Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe will see Andrew Doherty present his sophomore show, 'Sad Gay AIDS Play'. This follows a critically acclaimed debut run at the festival last year with 'Gay Witch Sex Cult' which saw him sell out his entire full festival run.

Having built a name for himself as the new voice of comedy-horror with his 'Wicker Man' inspired debut show, Andrew is all set to relaunch himself with a groundbreaking piece of tragic theatre - the depressed love child of 'A Little Life' and 'Angels in America', cooked up in an effort to be taken more seriously by The Pulitzer committee and earn his one way ticket to success. 'Sad Gay AIDS Play' will see the brave and fame hungry Andrew Doherty throw the book at AIDS and ask the Arts Council to pick it up. Fans of Andrew's off-beat comedy will be satisfied with silliness, but ultimately his attempt to bask in the warmth of dramatic clout is doomed by the interference of supernatural forces, in true Andrew Doherty fashion.

The rising star has made a name for himself as one of the hottest, fresh new voices on the comedy scene. His unique style is consistently praised for being compelling horror comedy hours mixed with gleeful silliness. Ahead of his debut run last year, he was tipped as one of the 'six funniest comedians at the Fringe' by The Guardian. He then went on to sell out his entire month long run and he later brought the highly praised show to London for three sold out runs at Soho Theatre. He has also performed the show at VAULT festival and at the Brighton Fringe, which saw him win the Best of Brighton Comedy Award 2024. As well as his work as a solo comedian, Andrew is well known as co-founder of the sketch comedy duo Megan from HR alongside star of One Day, Ambika Mod. Their 2019 show Children of The Quorn' was a critical hit in Edinburgh.

