An Evening With Carlo Rovelli Comes to Edinburgh

This September marks a decade since Carlo Rovelli's Seven Brief Lessons on Physics first presented to the world its poetic vision of science. To celebrate, Edinburgh Science and Penguin Random House will host evening of science, art and music.

Join Carlo Rovelli in conversation with broadcaster Sally Magnusson and artist Katie Paterson as they reflect on the impact of his groundbreaking work – not only on science but across the cultural landscape. With readings and live music woven throughout the evening, this event promises a rich and moving tribute to the ‘poet of physics'.

Published in September 2015, Seven Brief Lessons on Physics became an instant global bestseller, selling over 2 million copies worldwide and establishing Rovelli's reputation as a writer who could make complex ideas simple and elegant. Since then, Rovelli has written six more books that have collectively sold over 3 million copies and been translated into more than 49 languages.

Rovelli's work has reverberated far beyond physics, and continues to inspire and influence scientists, artists and thinkers including Anish Kapoor, David Hockney, Anthony Gormley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cillian Murphy, Conrad Shawcross, Cornelia Parker, Sarah Perry and Simon McBurney.

As Rovelli himself says, ‘Science does not live in isolation. In all my books, I have stressed the way science, arts, politics, literature affect one another and shape the ideas that determine our future.' Carlo Rovelli, 2024

Internationally recognised as one of the most inspiring scientific thinkers of our time, Rovelli currently directs the quantum gravity research group at the Centre de Physique Théorique in Marseille, France.

