Florencia Iriondo Premieres Solo Musical SONG SOCIETY At Edinburgh Fringe With Special Voiceover By Amy Sedaris

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, At Home with Amy Sedaris, BoJack Horseman) has joined the cast of the solo folk-pop musical SONG SOCIETY, providing a featured voiceover in the production’s return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show runs July 30–August 25 (except August 12) at Underbelly Bristo Square.

Florencia says, "I wrote a small but pivotal voiceover role with Amy Sedaris in mind, and it speaks to her generosity and ongoing support for NY artists that she said yes. Getting to interact with her voice onstage feels like being cameoed by your comedy hero: brief, brilliant, and totally scene-stealing."

Created and performed by Florencia Iriondo, Song Society is a one-person musical that blends acoustic storytelling, absurdist humor, and magical realism to explore memory, identity, and the narratives we carry. Iriondo, a New York-based Argentine artist and alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, has earned praise for her intimate, emotionally resonant work. Her previous solo musical SOUTH received accolades Off-Broadway and Song Society marks her return to the Edinburgh Fringe after a standout run in 2024.

In Song Society, a surreal memory machine archives the stories we try to forget—until one melody returns untethered, forcing the Songkeeper to reckon with what refuses to be forgotten. Featuring live folk-pop music and a distinctive voiceover performance by Sedaris, the show has been described as “Eternal Sunshine meets MTV Unplugged with a lyrical identity crisis.”

