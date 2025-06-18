Adam Riches and John Kearns Are Ball & Boe at The Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, audiences are invited to treat themselves to the show they never knew they needed - and experience one of the best-reviewed comedy shows of 2024. Directed by Tom Parry (Pappy's, Don Rodolfo, Jimmy), Adam Riches and John Kearns ARE 'Ball & Boe - For Three Nights Only'

Needing no introduction to fans of super-smart cult comedy, and after a phenomenal double run at Soho Theatre, where they garnered a constellation of 5-star reviews, and in a twist that blurred the line between spoof and reality, were joined in the room and onstage by the real duo! - Adam Riches and John Kearns head to the Edinburgh Festival for three nights at the Pleasance Grand, followed by one night at Soho Theatre Walthamstow - their debut in the new venue.

Adam Riches is an award-winning writer and performer who won the Edinburgh Comedy Award, Time Out Comedy Person of the Year and was nominated for The Times Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Sky Arts South Bank Show Awards. He's also well known to TV audiences through his guest appearances as an exaggerated comic parody of actor Sean Bean on the panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

John Kearns is the only comedian to have won both the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show (Shtick) and Best Newcomer (Sight Gags for Perverts) in the awards' 40-year history. John was a breakout star of series 14 of Taskmaster (Channel 4) and the co-host of Guessable on Comedy Central alongside Sara Pascoe and team captain Alan Davies. He also played the lead role in cult hit BBC3/Netflix sitcom Top Coppers.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have been working together for over a decade - their first joint album was the best selling LP in the UK that year. Shifting over 600,000 copies in the UK alone and reaching double-platinum status, it outsold the likes of The Rolling Stones and Little Mix.

Indeed, between the four of them, Adam Riches, John Kearns, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have won countless Oliviers, achieved double platinum album sales, sold out multiple arena tours and won two Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Stupid, silly, and full of heart. This is three nights of glitz, gags, and glorious nonsense. Just don't expect a fourth...except for Soho Theatre Walthamstow in September.

