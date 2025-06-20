ALRIGHT SUNSHINE to Premiere at Pleasance Dome at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wonder Fools and Pleasance will present ALRIGHT SUNSHINE, a bold new one-woman play by Isla Cowan, at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production runs from July 30 to August 24 (excluding August 4, 11, and 18) in the Jack Dome at Pleasance Dome, with performances daily at 4:20 PM. A captioned performance will be offered on August 17.

Set in Edinburgh’s Meadows during a heatwave, ALRIGHT SUNSHINE follows police constable Nicky McCreadie as she responds to a mass brawl—only to come face-to-face with a past she’s tried to leave behind. As Nicky recounts the events and her own history, her hard exterior starts to crack, revealing the contradictions and vulnerabilities beneath. The play tackles gendered violence, institutional prejudice, and the complexities of performing power in public and private spaces.

The piece marks a return to the Fringe for Wonder Fools, following the critical success of Òran in 2024. Written by Isla Cowan, the production is directed by Debbie Hannan and was originally presented as part of A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór in Glasgow. This 2025 run is part of the Pleasance Theatre Trust’s Edinburgh National Partnerships programme.

ALRIGHT SUNSHINE continues Cowan’s ongoing body of feminist and political work, which has received recognition from the Assembly ART Award, the Alpine Fellowship Theatre Prize, and residencies at the Tron and Traverse Theatres. Cowan describes the play as “about the rules and rhythms of a city and what happens when the sun comes out. It explores issues of gender and class, mob mentality, women’s safety, and the politics of public space.”

Ticketing Information

ALRIGHT SUNSHINE runs July 30 through August 24 (excluding August 4, 11, and 18) at Jack Dome, Pleasance Dome, at 4:20 PM. Each performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £10. The production is recommended for ages 14+ and contains content warnings for descriptions of domestic violence and sexual assault. A captioned performance will be held on August 17.

Tickets are available through the Edinburgh Fringe box office.

