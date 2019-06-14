ALI AND ALPO Makes UK Premiere with Edinburgh Fringe

In 2017, plans to premiere a new collaboration between Finnish choreographer Alpo Aaltokoski and Iraqi oud lute musician Ali Alawad were almost wrecked when Alawad fled the country just two weeks before the show's opening. His asylum application had been rejected by Finland, and he decided to flee rather than risk deportation. In spite of this, the show went ahead with Alawad performing via video projection, and the piece about how Finnish and Iraqi cultures are both similar and different became a reflection on our openness to people from different countries. Aaltokoski's movement became emotionally charged with desperation and disbelief that such a thing could be happening, in parts infused with a sense of running but not getting anywhere, and in places lyrical and meditative. Accompanied by the nostalgic and melancholy oud lute recordings, Ali and Alpo is a beautiful example of intercultural exchange in an increasingly divided world.

The pair met at a celebration of Aaltokoski's 30 years as an artist at the Alexander Theatre in Helsinki in 2016. Ali Alawad had arrived in Finland as an asylum seeker the previous year, having been forced to keep his profession secret in his home country because musicians were being targeted by extremist groups. When Alawad performed at Aaltokoski's celebration, they became interested in each other's art and a partnership was formed.

Alpo Aaltokoski said, "Meeting Ali was both instructive and painful experience. First it seemed impossible to perform and finalise the production without Ali. I have never felt so angry and at the same time ashamed about the situation. But after performing Ali and Alpo almost 30 times, it feels he's even more present this way."

Alpo Aaltokoski is a choreographer and dance artist. In 1995, he founded the Alpo Aaltokoski Company. The company have since toured to or held workshops in almost 30 countries spread across Europe, Africa, Asia, and North and South America. Based in Helsinki, the company and its founding choreographer are motivated by a desire to promote solidarity and nurture a shared sense of responsibility. They commit to this mission through creating work that is artistically engaged and challenging, yet also light-hearted and even comical.

Ali Alawad is an Iraqi oud lute virtuoso. He relocated to Finland in September 2015 but was later forced to leave after his asylum application was denied. He currently lives in Basra in Iraq.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Now in its ninth year, From Start to Finnish 2019 will also feature a further four shows: Shine at Zoo Southside, Honey at Zoo Playground 1, and Ejaculation - Discussions About Female Sexuality and The Desk at Summerhall. Last year, From Start to Finnish productions included the Total Theatre Award winning Cock, Cock... Who's There?,and previous shows have received critical acclaim in Edinburgh and toured to China, America and several countries in Europe.

Running Time: 40 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

www.aaltokoskicompany.fi/en/ | starttofinnish.fi





