AIN'T NO FEMALE ROMEO to be Presented at Digital Edinburgh Fringe

The first Digital Edinburgh Fringe comes to a close with solo show 'Ain't No Female Romeo'.

"A commentary on the lack of reality found on social media and a need to live in the real world, this show is a desperate plea to not live life on a screen or to pin all of your hopes and dreams onto what appears on someone else's, no matter how much they have influenced you."

Performer and multi award-winning writer Lita Doolan is thrilled the show made it to the Edinburgh Digital Fringe Festival. This marks the fourth Edinburgh Fringe she has performed at. Her writing has also been staged at Edinburgh's Lyceum and Bedlam Theatres..

In this productions, viewers follow Lita on her moving journey of a woman ghosted, reaching out on Instagram to find their lost love. She is excited to offer her work digitally to make the Arts more accessible. This ticketed event is free

There is just one week left of the festival so grab your tickets to 'Ain't No Female Romeo' by following the link to bit.ly/RomeoPlay and watch how the story unfolds...