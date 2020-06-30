A Q&A Will Be Held With Ron Howard as Part of Ed Film Fest at Home

The legendary film director brings his latest documentary, Rebuilding Paradise, to UK audiences for the very first time. The film, available now until 5 July on Curzon Home Cinema as part of Ed Film Fest at Home, chronicles the post-fire lives of the residents of Paradise, California, which was 95% razed to the ground by the so-called 'Camp Fire' of November 2018.

The Q&A will also feature Michelle John and Steve "Woody" Culleton, Paradise residents.

Wednesday, 1 July at 8.15pm

Hosted on Edinburgh International Film Festival's YouTube channel

Ask questions via Twitter or Facebook by tagging @EdFilmFest or using #EdFilmFestAtHome

Free to join

Ed Film Fest at Home, an online festival of the best new cinema for you to enjoy at home, opened last week to the audiences worldwide! Presented by Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) and Curzon Home Cinema (CHC), this ambitious project features a selection of the best future film releases. A brand-new film is presented each day of the 12-day festival, with films playing for between 2 and 12 days, each priced at £9.99.

