Emma Frankland Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With NO APOLOGIES World Premiere

Two-time Fringe First Award-winning and Total Theatre Award nominated writer and performer Emma Frankland will bring her raucous and powerful new show No Apologies to Summerhall for its Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut. Directed by critically acclaimed performance artist and Total Theatre Award nominated theatre maker, Harry Clayton-Wright, No Apologies is a theatrical exploration into the possibility of what the world would look like if Kurt Cobain was trans.

Delving deep into internet discourse and classical mythology, No Apologies radically mis-remembers Nirvana's iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged concert. Straddling the knife edge of funny and gut-punching, this personal and multi-layered piece, fights back against the pressure to mould ourselves into images that are acceptable to society and the danger that lies when we are not able to live as our full, vibrant selves.

While performed throughout most of the Fringe as a sixty minute solo show, two dates at the end of the festival on 21st and 23rd August will integrate a five piece tribute band for two special live gig performances in Summerhall's prestigious Dissection Room space.

Bursting with authenticity, wit, rage and nuance, Frankland's hugely inventive and defiant new show playfully explores the complexities of one of the biggest musicians of all time and coming of age in the 90s, leaving you empowered and emboldened for living life authentically with no apologies.

No Apologies is commissioned by Marlborough Productions. Supported by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, The Old Electric, Northumbria University and Arts Council England.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

