Women's Resource Center Releases Gender Equality Video Series As Part Of Its 'Elevating Women's Voices' Campaign

As part of its “Elevating Women's Voices” campaign, the Women's Resource Center (WRC) has launched a set of videos in partnership with E. Scott Osborne, a gender equality advocate and president of the nonprofit Through Women's Eyes. The three-part series includes an introductory webinar on gender roles, along with two interview-style videos on the topics of gender socialization and building agency. Both videos are hosted by WRC CEO Ashley Brown and produced by Manatee Educational Television (METV).

The gender series is part of the WRC's ongoing campaign to elevate women's voices and help them increase their civic engagement by voting and educating themselves on how to represent their values and choices in the political arena. The new video series expands on this conversation to address the issue of gender equality and societal norms to bring light to inequality while also building women's agency.

“Gender equality is a non-partisan issue. It should not be divisive—it is a shared goal that benefits everyone.” explains Brown. “By working collectively, we can create a society where individuals, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities to thrive, contribute, and succeed.”

According to economists, the United States ranks 43rd in the world on measures of gender equality, especially in the areas of economics, pay, and political representation. The videos aim to reframe the roles men and women play in society, and explain how women can advocate for more equality, especially related to social systems and policies.

“Occupational segregation is an example of how women end up in lower paying jobs compared to men,” explains Osborne. “And the motherhood penalty also leads to economic disparities.”

The videos discuss solutions and strategies for transforming traditional gender socialization and creating more equality. These are centered on personal, professional, and policy shifts to broaden perspectives and create systemic changes. The Elevating Women's Voices campaign will continue to generate conversation around topics and issues impacting women, including a podcast launching in the first quarter of 2025.

To view the video series, go to: mywrc.org/empoweredadvocacy/. To learn more about WRC's Elevating Women's Voices campaign, go to: www.mywrc.org/empoweredadvocacy/ or call (941) 256-9721.

About the Women's Resource Center:

For more than 42 years, the Women's Resource Center has been dedicated to engaging, educating, enriching, and empowering women of all generations and socioeconomic levels. Today, WRC serves thousands of women and families in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Its vision is to provide unique strategies and programs that strengthen women through life's transitions and provide balance, confidence, and determination, which meet their immediate needs and provide hope for the future. To learn more, visit www.MyWRC.org.

