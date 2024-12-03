Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Will Host Free Book Reading and Conversation With Author Mildred J Mills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will host acclaimed author, podcaster, and motivational speaker Mildred J Mills for “Literary Delight with Mildred J Mills,” a free, inspirational book reading and conversation taking place Thursday, December 12, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the WBTT theatre (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

In “Daddy's House,” Mills chronicles her extraordinary journey, from growing up in the cotton fields of Alabama to becoming a trailblazing executive and global speaker. Her memoir is a testament to resilience, faith, and determination, featuring poignant reflections on breaking societal barriers, overcoming personal trauma, and pursuing and achieving success – shattering glass ceilings as a Black woman executive – against all odds.

“I hope my story inspires others to rise above their circumstances, embrace their inner strength, and find joy in their journey,” said Mills. “It's a privilege to share my experiences with the Sarasota community and beyond.”

Hosted by Cynthia Davis, Abbie Brothers, and Irene Johnson, the event aligns with WBTT's mission to celebrate the African American experience through storytelling and performance.

“We are honored to welcome Mildred J Mills to WBTT's stage for this event,” said WBTT's Executive Director Julie Leach. “Her journey is a shining example of perseverance and achievement, certainly a thought-provoking and worthy story to inspire our patrons.”

There will be light bites and a cash bar from 12:30-1 p.m., the program and then an open conversation with Mills. After the program, there will be books available for purchase and a book signing by the author.

While the event is free, advance registration is required; email Regina Belvin at rbelvin@westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Comments