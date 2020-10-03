Venice Theatre Reopens With MOON RIVER - The Songs Of Johnny Mercer

Performances take place October 17th and 18th.

As the Venice Theatre reopens it's doors after six months, it presents Moon River - The Songs of Johnny Mercer as one of the first offerings of its new season. Along with theatres across the country they have long awaited welcoming back eager crowds of guests to what for now can best be called "the new normal."

While Broadway is not set to reopen till sometime in 2021, regional theatres are taking steps to reopen with smaller casts and distanced seating. Many of them have altered their seasons, including cabaret acts and one-nighters in their offerings. Sadly, some theatres may not ever reopen their doors due to financial hardships sustained during the Covid-19 period of closure. As surviving theatres slowly reopen, supporters of the performing arts who have staved off their hunger for live theatre with streamed Facebook performances and Zoomed concerts welcome them with all the excitement of a child at Christmas.

In Moon River - The Songs of Johnny Mercer, cabaret singer John Lariviere and jazz pianist Phil Hinton pay tribute to one of America's most prolific composers and lyricists. Johnny Mercer was the co-founder of Capitol Records, and the recipient of four Academy Awards. He wrote for Broadway, Hollywood and Tin Pan Alley - with memorable hits such as "Blues in the Night," "Satin Doll," "Skylark," "Autumn Leaves," "I Remember You," "Laura," "Tangerine", "Accentuate the Positive", and "Moon River."

Cabaret, concert and jazz singer John Lariviere regularly headlines throughout Florida, specializing in music from Broadway and the American Songbook. He is among the list of 2020 nominees for Best Vocalist in the Miami area for Broadway Worlds Regional Awards. John has sung live on TV on The Suncoast View and Live with Iris Acker, and live on the radio on KDW (97.5FM) and WLRN (91.3FM). Venice Theatre audiences have enjoyed his cabaret show The Sinatra Songbook as part of past Summer Cabaret Festivals. For more information and booking You May Go to his website at www.johnlariviere.net.

Pianist Phil Hinton has arranged, played on and conducted more than 200 albums for artists such as Anthony Newley, Shirley Bassey, Howard Keel, Vince Hill, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Paul McCartney. He also was the personal music director to British singing star, Vince Hill, for ten years, and musical director and pianist on Engelbert Humperdink's 2013 tour of Australia and New Zealand. Since emigrating to the USA in 1994 Phil has performed classical and jazz piano recitals on cruise ships and around the country, and music directed countless musical theatre productions.

Moon River - The Songs of Johnny Mercer will appear at the Venice Theatre at 7:30pm on Saturday, October 17th, and 2pm on Sunday, October 18th in the Jervey Theatre. A distanced seating plan will mean fewer occupied seats. Seating will be limited to 1/3 of normal capacity at 120 -130 people. The theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. in Venice, FL. Tickets are $22, and may be purchased at https://venicetheatre.org/events/.

In the words of Venice Theatre's producing executive director Murray Chase: "things will be different for awhile." Theatre goers will be asked to comply with policies put in place for the safety of cast, crew and patrons. Masks will be required for all. Theatre employees will conduct temperature checks as one enters the theatre, and anyone with a raised temperature will be turned away. The theatre has thoughtful provided a guideline video that may be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zy05weH32RM&feature=youtu.be.

Those patrons who received vouchers for shows canceled due to Covid-19 may use their vouchers anytime now through 2022 (provided seating is available). Patrons who pre-purchased 2020-21 season subscriptions will automatically have their subscriptions shifted to 2021-22, with no price increases or loss of preferred seats. As a bonus, existing subscribers may also lock in the subscription price for the 2022-23 season. With just one-third the usual number of seats for sale this may well be the time to become an annual subscriber. For season subscriptions and other information you may call them at 941-488-1115 or go online to https://venicetheatre.org/.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You