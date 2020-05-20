Van Wezel Announces Rescheduled Date For MAKS & VAL LIVE: MOTION PICTURES TOUR

Van Wezel Announces Rescheduled Date For MAKS & VAL LIVE: MOTION PICTURES TOUR

The Van Wezel's performance of Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour featuring special guests Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd on July 14, 2020 has been rescheduled for July 25, 2021.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this change. Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled performance should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance date.

