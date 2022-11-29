The Beach Boys Return To The Van Wezel in February

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will welcome The Beach Boys to Sarasota on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys - who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their shows to fans around the world.

Since the band's co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, "Surfin'" (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Kokomo."

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.



The Beach Boys recently debuted Sail On Sailor - 1972, a new expansive multi-disc and digital box set via Capitol Records/Ume. Produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd - the team behind 2013's GRAMMY Award-winning SMiLE Sessions and last year's acclaimed Feel Flows - The Sunflower and Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971 - the box set documents and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era. The comprehensive 6CD Super Deluxe Edition features newly remastered versions of Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and Holland, plus Holland's Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP (complete with its original instructions to "please listen in the dark"), and boasts an unreleased live concert recorded at NYC's famed Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972, the first-ever release of a complete Beach Boys concert from this era with the original setlist. The set also includes a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions. In all, it contains 105 tracks, 80 of which are previously unreleased.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets are $37-$95 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.