THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A TRIBUTE TO WHITNEY HOUSTON Starring Belinda Davids Comes to Van Wezel

Showtime Australia's acclaimed tribute concert The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids is making its third tour of the U.S. this winter, including a Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.

The voice of South African singer Belinda Davids, who 'went viral' after performing a stunning rendition of "I Will Always Love of You" on Fox's Showtime at the Apollo in 2017, is again the main attraction, but she will be backed up by a hand-picked cast of international musicians, vocalists and dancers who also all perform live on stage.

Many venues who hosted the show in 2018 have secured return performances in response to the overwhelming demand from those lucky enough to catch the show first time around. Producer and Director of the show, Johnny Van Grinsven, explained the feedback he garnered from that debut tour: "Actually the overwhelming reaction we got from people was 'surprise.' So many people said they weren't expecting that level of show, and people who haven't seen Belinda before are always shocked to hear her voice in real life because it really is unique, she really is a very special talent. But now they've heard her firsthand they can't get enough of it and that's why we're coming back to the U.S. so soon - pure demand."

The show is described as a full-scale concert production, boasting state-of-the-art sound, custom-designed lighting, LED walls, theatrical effects and a feast of exquisite hand-crafted gowns and costumes.

All of Houston's most memorable songs are lined up for Davids' heartfelt treatment, including pop highlights "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know" and "I'm Every Woman," favorites from her movie career such as "Queen of the Night" and "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" and of course all her most iconic and timeless ballads including "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have it All," "Run to You," "One Moment in Time" and "I Will Always Love You."

Says Davids, "U.S. audiences are amazing, they truly appreciate Whitney's legacy and her music is very personal to them and you can feel that from the stage. To look out and see people feeling every note and nuance and emotion that you sing is so intimate. That's what it's all about. I can't wait to go back."

This production is presented by Showtime Australia which is not affiliated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.

Tickets are $42-$72. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





