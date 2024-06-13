Sarasota Jewish Theatre To Present Reading Of REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre is set to unveil REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI. Written by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, the piece will be presented as a virtual reading, via Zoom, on June 23rd at 3 pm.

In a virtuoso solo performance, Michael Raver portrays Jan Karski in this true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world and, ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw Ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to speak truth to power. A timely story showing of moral courage and individual responsibility.

"I'm humbled to be working with Sarasota Jewish Theatre again," Raver says. "REMEMBER THIS is an astonishing and timely theatrical work and it's heartening to know that SJT is up to the task of exhibiting it."

Raver recently appeared as Haskell in Sarasota Jewish Theatre's production of THE IMMIGRANT by Mark Harelik. The production was directed by Gus Kaikkonen.

"REMEMBER THIS is an especially important piece of theatre to present at a time when political courage can make a difference in the world we live in,” says SJT Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg. “Michael Raver's power and range as an actor makes him uniquely capable of bringing this extraordinary story to life."

REMEMBER THIS was originally created at The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics at Georgetown University. Featuring Oscar Nominee David Strathairn, the production went on to play in London at the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the Liberation of Auschwitz; Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C; at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; and TFANA. It was also made into a feature film, directed by Derek Goldman and Jeff Hutchens.

Sarasota Jewish Theatre presents plays and programs by contemporary and classic playwrights that explore Jewish issues, values, history and humor. We celebrate Jewish life and culture in all its beauty and complexity, highlighting its uniqueness and universality.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.sarasotajewishtheatre.com. Space are limited.

