SINGIN' IN THE RAIN to Open Asolo Rep's 2026–27 Season

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Asolo Repertory Theatre will open its 2026 – 27 season with Singin' in the Rain, running November 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027, in the Mertz Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production brings the glamour, comedyand unmistakable music of the classic MGM film to the stage as part of Asolo Rep's Greatest Season on Earth.

It's Hollywood, 1927. Silent-film star Don Lockwood is at the top of his game when the arrival of talking pictures turns the movie business upside down. Suddenly, movie stars need more than a face made for the silver screen: they need a voice to match. With the help of his best friend Cosmo Brown and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don must figure out how to survive a new era of moviemaking, while his less-than-melodious co-star Lina Lamont has plans of her own.

The musical features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and, of course, “Singin' in the Rain.”

The production also brings Rhodes back to Asolo Rep, where his work has included Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Hair, The Sound of Music, Evita and Guys and Dolls. On Broadway, Rhodes directed and choreographed the revival of Spamalot and choreographed Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, First Date, It Shoulda Been You, and Bright Star.

The Cast

Leading the cast as Don Lockwood is Tyler Hanes, making his Asolo Rep debut. Hanes has appeared in 10 Broadway productions, including A Chorus Line, On the Town, Hairspray, Sweet Charity and Cats, earning a Chita Rivera Award nomination for his performance as Rum Tum Tugger.

Sara Esty returns to Asolo Rep as Kathy Selden after appearing in Come from Away and Crazy for You. Her credits include the original Broadway company and first national tour of An American in Paris, the final Broadway company of The Phantom of the Opera, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Esty is a Princess Grace Award recipient for excellence in dance.

Making his Asolo Rep debut as Cosmo Brown is Colin Bradbury, whose Broadway credits include BOOP!, Elf The Musical, Funny Girl, Carousel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Come Fly Away.

And stepping into the spotlight as Lina Lamont is Ryah Nixon, also making her Asolo Rep debut. Nixon recently appeared as Myrtle in The Great Gatsby on Broadway and was part of the original Broadway companies of The Queen of Versailles, BOOP!, and Once Upon a One More Time.

The company also includes Jerome Harmann-Hardeman (R.F. Simpson) Broadway: The Notebook; Edward Juvier (Roscoe Dexter) Broadway and National Tour: Les Misérables; Lily Kaufmann (Zelda) Broadway: Tammy Faye; Zoie Lee (Olga) National Tour: Chicago the Musical; Owen Scales(Production Singer) New York Theatre: Broadway Backwards; and Tregoney Shepherd (Miss Dinsmore and Dora Bailey) Broadway and National Tour: Wicked.

The ensemble features Devin Cortez (Off-Broadway: Heathers); Devin Johnson (Regional: Dames at Sea); Laura Leo Kelly (International Tour: West Side Story); Juliana Lamia (National Tour: Elf The Musical); Minju Michelle Lee (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: 42 Balloons); Lily Rose (Asolo Rep: Crazy for You); Sam Sanderson (Regional: The Producers); and Jessica Wockenfuss (NY City Center Encores!: Hey, Look Me Over! and Me and My Girl).

The Creative Team

Jackson Dunlap (Regional: City of Angels); Joshua A. Griffin (Regional: Rock of Ages); Lacey Jack (Regional: A Chorus Line); Dana Liebezeit (Off-Broadway: Emergence); Anthony Savino (Regional: Grease); and Jubilee Tai (Regional: Pretty Woman) serve as swings.

Music direction is by Matthew R. Meckes, who returns to Asolo Rep after serving as music director and musician for Fiddler on the Roof. The creative team includes Drama Desk Award winner Paul Tate dePoo III (Scenic and Projection Design) Broadway: The Great Gatsby; Brian Hemesath(Costume Design) Asolo Rep: Evita; Tony Award-winning Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) Broadway: Wicked; Connor Wang (Sound Design) Asolo Rep: The Mirror Crack'd; Jason Paul Tate (Fight Director) Asolo Rep: Jesus Christ Superstar; Lee Wilkins (Associate Director and Choreographer)Asolo Rep: Cabaret; Michelle Hart (Hair, Makeup and Wig Design) Asolo Rep: Fiddler on the Roof; Geoff Josselson Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA and Felicia Rudolph, CSA (Casting) Asolo Rep: Fiddler on the Roof; Kimberly Ann McCann (Production Stage Manager) Asolo Rep: Fiddler on the Roof; Mars Wolfe (Assistant Stage Manager) National Tour: Kimberly Akimbo; and Lydia Konings (Assistant Stage Manager) Asolo Rep: Come from Away.

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