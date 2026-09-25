SHAKESPEARE 45: ROM-COM and BEANSTALK to Launch Asolo Rep's 2026 Tour
Asolo Rep On Tour performances take place at schools across Florida.
Asolo Repertory Theatre, in partnership with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, will launch the 2026 Asolo Rep On Tour with two 45-minute productions: Shakespeare 45: Rom-Com and Beanstalk: The Adventures of Jack and the Giant. Performed at schools and community centers across Florida from September through November 2026, the productions bring professional theatre directly to students and families throughout the region.
Last year, Asolo Rep On Tour presented 52 performances and reached 9,071 audience members in schools and communities across Florida, including more than 4,300 students and educators at Title I schools through touring performances and educational programming.
Shakespeare 45: Rom-Com
Conceived by Terrance Jackson and directed by Joz Vammer, the newest edition of Shakespeare 45 is a fast-paced celebration of Shakespeare at his most charming — filled with witty banter, mistaken identities, physical comedy, and a host of unforgettable lovers and fools. At the center of the show is Ava, a high school student who turns to Shakespeare for advice on how to talk to her crush. As she journeys through Shakespeare's hilarious and chaotic world of love, she discovers that perhaps she had the answers all along. Featuring iconic scenes, sonnets, soliloquies, and songs, the show highlights the humor and playful chaos that define Shakespeare's comedies, where romance is only part of the fun. Recommended for grades 7 through adults.
Beanstalk: The Adventures of Jack and the Giant
Written by James Monaghan and Terrance Jackson and directed by Cat Brindisi, Beanstalk is a thrilling new adaptation of the beloved fairy tale. A castle in the clouds, a terrifying giant menacing the land, and a special young person facing the greatest adventure of their life with nothing but three magic beans and whatever courage they can dig up: this new telling asks audiences to dream bigger and climb higher.
Recommended for students through grade 6 and their families.
A cast of five third-year students from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Master of Fine Arts program performs in both productions, with each actor playing multiple characters: Alan Kim, Jacquelyn Morales, Corrie Owens, Austin Ridley, and Katriana Vélez.
Booking
Asolo Rep On Tour performances take place at schools across Florida, with select public performances listed at asolorep.org/education-engagement/asolo-rep-on-tour/.
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