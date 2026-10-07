AHOY-HOY to Open Urbanite Theatre's 2026-27 Main Stage Season

NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Urbanite Theatre kicks off the 2026-27 Main Stage Season with Jenny Stafford's wildly fun Ahoy-Hoy, A Play About That Relatable Feeling When Someone Else Invents The Telephone Three Hours Before You Do…

Ahoy-Hoy is based on the true story of the invention of the telephone. Winner of the 'Audience Favorite' award at the 2025 Modern Works Festival, Ahoy-Hoy returns to Urbanite as a Rolling World Premiere with the National New Play Network. Directed by Céline Rosenthal, Ahoy-Hoy previews on October 29, and runs October 30–November 29, 2026. Regular tickets are $52; preview $42; under 40* $32; and, as always, $5 for students* (*with a valid ID).

Ahoy-Hoy is a 150-year-old invention rivalry that feels surprisingly contemporary… It's 1876 (and also right now) and Elisha Gray, played by Amber McNew, is this close to inventing the telephone. Elisha is brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history if Alexander Graham Bell, played by Casey Murphy, doesn't beat him to it… Spoiler alert: he kind of does. This story is, however, about more than just technology. It delves into themes of ego, American ambition, and the quest for legacy; who gets credit for an idea, who gets remembered, and what are some people willing to do to secure their place in history? Elisha's assistant, Cornelius, played by Ben Williamson, tries desperately to help his mentor–even if that means some breaking and entering. Each inventor works feverishly to complete their patent applications and race over to Wilbur, the 'finish line' at the patent office, played by Ariel Blue. If you've never heard of Elisha Gray, you can probably guess who got there first.

Winner of the 2025 Modern Works Festival 'Audience Favorite' award, Ahoy-Hoy began at Urbanite as a staged reading and has received further development through Lemonade Stand Theatre, SOMA Stage, Prologue Theatre, Florida Rep's 2026 PlayLab, and Chautauqua Theater Company's 2026 New Play Workshop. 'The play's journey from a Modern Works Festival reading to a fully realized Rolling World Premiere is exactly the kind of new-play development the Modern Works Festival was created to support,' says Producing Artistic Director, Summer Dawn Wallace. Ahoy-Hoy will entertain Sarasota audiences October 30–November 29, 2026 (with a preview on Oct. 29). The show will continue its roll with productions at Alleyway Theatre, New Jersey Repertory Theatre, and Theatre Nova.

CAST

Alexander Graham Bell - Casey Murphy

Elisha Gray - Amber McNew*

Cornelius - Ben Williamson*

Wilbur - Ariel Blue

CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright: Jenny Stafford

Director: Céline Rosenthal

Production Stage Manager, Props & Set Dressing Designer: Drew O'Phaelan*

Assistant Stage Manager: Evan Lemole

Scenic Designer: Jeff Weber

Lighting Designer: Michael Pasquini

Sound Designer & Technical Supervisor: Rew Tippin

Costume Designer: David Covach

Wig Designer: Jonathan Hall

Dramaturg: Melanie Anthony

Master Carpenter: Eugene Alcorn

Scenic Charge: Paige Spizzo

Producing Artistic Director: Summer Wallace

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity

Ahoy-Hoy promises to be the most fun history lesson you'll ever take on the invention of the now-ubiquitous telephone. Blending song, silliness, and sharp comedy with the fascinating true story behind one of history's most consequential inventions, the play explores questions of legacy, ambition, ego, and particularly stereotypically masculine ego. It's history with a healthy dose of absurdity and a reminder that behind every great invention are very human people who want to be remembered for creating it. Get more information about the show and buy tickets at urbanitetheatre.com/ahoy-hoy.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Sundays & Wednesdays at 2:00 PM

Wednesday–Saturday at 7:30 PM

SPECIAL DATES

Saturday, October 31 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, November 24 at 7:30 PM

No performances on November 26-27 for Thanksgiving holiday

Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 PM

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 00 Hrs 35 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Sarasota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming