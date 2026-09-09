Asolo Repertory Theatre Awarded $85,000 Strategic Partnership Grant

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​Asolo Repertory Theatre has received an $85,000 Strategic Partnership grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support its 2026–2027 season. Funding for this grant was made possible by the Community Foundation's Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund, Zella I. and Junius F. Allen Fund, and Two-Generation Approach Fund. The grant will support Season Mainstage Productions, Access to the Arts initiatives, and the annual Directors Take Luncheon.

The award is part of a three-year strategic partnership between the Community Foundation and Asolo Rep that invests in the theatre's artistic excellence, educational programming, and community engagement efforts.

This support comes at a time when demand for arts education and access programs continues to grow. During the most recent season, Asolo Rep's Education & Engagement initiatives served nearly 20,000 students, educators, parents, and community members through touring productions, workshops, student matinees, talkbacks, and inclusive arts programming.

Among the season's accomplishments:

9,071 audience members attended performances through Asolo Rep On Tour.

4,200 audience members attended post-show discussions.

More than 4,300 students and educators were reached through performances at Title I schools across Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte Counties.

Approximately 1,200 students attended student matinee performances at Asolo Rep.

Kaleidoscope programming expanded access for neurodivergent individuals and individuals with disabilities through adaptive and sensory-friendly arts experiences.

Funding from the Community Foundation helps support programs that reach participants across all ages and backgrounds, including touring productions for schools, student matinees, in-school workshops, summer theatre intensives, and adaptive arts experiences. These programs are designed not only to introduce participants to theatre, but also to foster creativity, confidence, communication skills, and lifelong engagement with the arts.

In addition to supporting educational programming, the grant provides funding for Asolo Rep's Mainstage Season and the annual Directors Take Luncheon, which brings artists and community members together for conversations that deepen understanding of the creative process and the role of theatre in our community.

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