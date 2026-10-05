Review: SAILING at Florida Studio Theatre

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Farewell to the scorching sun rays of summer, dear friends! FST joyously unveils the commencement of their 2026-27 Cabaret chronicles with an absolute gem tailored for us Sarasota folks! With SAILING: YACHT ROCK & BEYOND, we are gently ensconced within the snug embrace of melodious waves that define our chic existence on Florida's Gold Coast. Songs hailing from the luminous eras of the 70's and 80's, chronicling the roller coaster ride of love and life and even our love-life, unfurl narratives of our cherished pastimes. Whether intertwined with companions, a dalliance tinder with romance, or mere echoes of a treasured epoch, perhaps extracted from a beloved cinematic masterpiece these songs prevail in all of our lives.

Newcomers Talitha McDougall Jones and Gemma Pedersen are taking the sailing world by storm with their debuts. They bring to life the classic hits of starlets like Olivia Newton John with "Magic" and Linda Ronstadt with incredible verve. On the other hand, J.D. Law and Lorenzo Pugliese serenade the audience with timeless tunes from The Doobie Brothers and Christopher Cross, showcasing their talent and charming vocals. Together, these four singers span the musical spectrum with their dynamic performances.

However, it's hard to ignore the stage presence of Lorenzo Pugliese. Not only does he impress with his superb singing skills, but his charisma and swagger command the spotlight. The true highlight of the show occurs when all the performers come together, swaying and dancing in unison, creating a hilariously fun atmosphere that captivates the audience. It's moments like these that truly make the show shine.

The repetitive exclamations that I heard during the show of "I love this song!" echo in my mind, which seems to emphasize the infectious nature of these beloved tunes. Exiting the theater, I could not help but notice the contagious smiles adorning everyone's faces. This sense of sentimentality has seamlessly integrated into contemporary culture, revitalizing these classic elements in a fresh light of various “Yacht Rock” stations, bands, fashions and the like. As the cycle continues, the allure of bygone eras reincarnated in modern times resonates deeply. The prospect of engaging in leisurely pursuits like boating, perhaps on a luxurious yacht, promises to etch new memories alongside cherished experiences. Indeed, the essence of SAILING: YACHT ROCK & BEYOND imbues our lives with a sense of adventure past and future, and aren't we lucky to always be reminded that that is right in our backyard every day?

Make sure to catch SAILING, now through February 7th at Florida Studio Theatre's Court Cabaret. Tickets are available for matinee, early and late evening shows.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 24 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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