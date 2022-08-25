Review: LET IT BE at Players Centre For The Performing Arts

The Players Centre for the Performing Arts is continuing its 92nd season with the concert revue style musical, "Let It Be." Director, Sunny Smith, notes that the musical is "the journey of Beatles songs through the turmoil of war and loss in the 60's, and the battle of holding on to your family and trying to find yourself."

With book E.B lee, patrons are taken on an experience told through the songs of the Beatles. The story is told completely through song and illustrated through vignettes accompanied by vintage video footage and classic costumes and scenery. The definitive songs are used to bring forth messages of love, loss and hope.

The show allows each actor a major role in presenting the story. The songs are not sung as though the Beatles were singing them but rather as people telling a story to the audience. The show does not fail deliver every classic song that will draw lovers of the Beatles into states of pure bliss. The fifteen-member cast has solid timing and do an amazing job of stirring emotion inside your soul.

With that, your enjoyment of the experience will depend on your love for the group, their music and your willingness to experience the representation these actors portray. After all, the music and the performance are enjoyable and entertaining which is what one should hope for on a visit to the theatre. It is interesting that the name "The Beatles" is never mentioned in the show nor are the names of the band members. However, the iconic look and sound are unmistakable.

The onstage performers bring great life and passion to the message of the musical. From "A Hard Day's Night," to "Yesterday" and "Hey Jude," I watched the audience smile as their favorite songs started to be performed. After all isn't that what theatre should do - make you smile? The performers brought the audience back to a time of fond memories and brought a reassurance that there is goodness in this world.

If you are wanting a nostalgic Beatles experience, then "Let It Be" is a great night out for some quality entertainment. Their fans can never again enjoy the way their music and art changed a generation, but this is an amazing chance to relive some of the memories that rest in the minds and hearts of so many.

"Let It Be" runs through August 28. Tickets and more information can be found at

https://www.theplayers.org/

Photo Credit: Goddess Imagery Studios