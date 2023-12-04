Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Florida Studio Theatre

I remember going to see the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in New York. I was so excited because Jeremy Jordan was playing Seymour and I am a huge Jeremy Jordan fan. When I got to my seat and opened the playbill my head dropped as I saw the understudy was on for that particular performance. I was disappointed and a little frustrated at the premium price I had paid to see him perform. About 90 minutes later, my disappointment had turned to joy as I had become enthralled in the magnificent production. Stars are awesome and they are stars for a reason, but it was a reminder to me that theatrical experiences are ones that immerse you in a story and take your mind from the cares of the world if only for a moment. That experience is exactly what you will get if you go see FST’s rendition of this classic musical.

Little Shop of Horrors, with Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken, follows hapless flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, who happens upon a rare plant he calls the Audrey II, after his crush, Audrey who works in the shop with him. The plant, however, requires blood to stay alive. At first, Seymour gives his own blood but as the plant grows in size the need for larger quantities of blood increases. Seymour battles his desires and fears as he finds new and creative ways to feed the plant’s ever-growing appetite.

FST’s cast is a collection of dynamic actors whose comedic timing engages its audience members at each turn. Sam Seferian (Seymour) takes his role from the awkward assistant to a mastermind who becomes engulfed with the fame and good fortune his plant has brought him. Seferian has a strong vocal presence throughout and is the glue that holds the story together. His moments with John Gregorio (Orin) brought true delight and laughter at each turn. Gregorio who portrayed multiple roles added a special nuance to each part that amplified the story. The ability to be funny and sinister at the same time is a gift that he has mastered.

Samantha Duval (Audrey) is perfectly cast as the somewhat naive coworker who looks for love in all the wrong places. Duval shows strong character development as her part evolves as her affection for Seymour grows. She is a loyal employee to Joel Blum (Mr. Mushnik) who sees the plant as a way to finally turn his flower shop into a financial success. Blum is a powerful actor who manipulates Seymour for his own gain only to ultimately succumb to the creation that helps him prosper.

The Audrey II was a fantastic prop/costume with the voice of Derrick Cobey presenting the true vocal highlights the show is known for. Cobey’s smooth voice and witty delivery adds a wonderful dimension to this already engaging show. While the Audrey II, understandably, did not match the massive plant I saw in New York, it was more than adequate given the space and dimensions of the stage.

Little Shop of Horrors at Florida Studio Theatre is a production you should go see. It is fun and entertaining. The entire cast brings an energy that helps take you away to a story that will leave you laughing and craving for more.

Little Shop of Horrors runs through January 14. Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here.

