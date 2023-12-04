Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Florida Studio Theatre

The production runs through January 14th

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Asolo Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Asolo Repertory Theatre
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at VAN WEZEL Photo 3 Review: PRETTY WOMAN at VAN WEZEL
Local Author, Chef and Italy Travel Specialist Robert Gaglio to Launch National Book Tour Photo 4 Local Author, Chef and Italy Travel Specialist Robert Gaglio to Launch National Book Tour in Sarasota

Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Florida Studio Theatre

I remember going to see the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in New York. I was so excited because Jeremy Jordan was playing Seymour and I am a huge Jeremy Jordan fan. When I got to my seat and opened the playbill my head dropped as I saw the understudy was on for that particular performance. I was disappointed and a little frustrated at the premium price I had paid to see him perform. About 90 minutes later, my disappointment had turned to joy as I had become enthralled in the magnificent production. Stars are awesome and they are stars for a reason, but it was a reminder to me that theatrical experiences are ones that immerse you in a story and take your mind from the cares of the world if only for a moment. That experience is exactly what you will get if you go see FST’s rendition of this classic musical.

Little Shop of Horrors, with Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken, follows hapless flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, who happens upon a rare plant he calls the Audrey II, after his crush, Audrey who works in the shop with him. The plant, however, requires blood to stay alive. At first, Seymour gives his own blood but as the plant grows in size the need for larger quantities of blood increases. Seymour battles his desires and fears as he finds new and creative ways to feed the plant’s ever-growing appetite.

FST’s cast is a collection of dynamic actors whose comedic timing engages its audience members at each turn. Sam Seferian (Seymour) takes his role from the awkward assistant to a mastermind who becomes engulfed with the fame and good fortune his plant has brought him. Seferian has a strong vocal presence throughout and is the glue that holds the story together. His moments with John Gregorio (Orin) brought true delight and laughter at each turn. Gregorio who portrayed multiple roles added a special nuance to each part that amplified the story.  The ability to be funny and sinister at the same time is a gift that he has mastered.

Samantha Duval (Audrey) is perfectly cast as the somewhat naive coworker who looks for love in all the wrong places. Duval shows strong character development as her part evolves as her affection for Seymour grows. She is a loyal employee to Joel Blum (Mr. Mushnik) who sees the plant as a way to finally turn his flower shop into a financial success. Blum is a powerful actor who manipulates Seymour for his own gain only to ultimately succumb to the creation that helps him prosper.

The Audrey II was a fantastic prop/costume with the voice of Derrick Cobey presenting the true vocal highlights the show is known for. Cobey’s smooth voice and witty delivery adds a wonderful dimension to this already engaging show. While the Audrey II, understandably, did not match the massive plant I saw in New York, it was more than adequate given the space and dimensions of the stage.

Little Shop of Horrors at Florida Studio Theatre is a production you should go see. It is fun and entertaining. The entire cast brings an energy that helps take you away to a story that will leave you laughing and craving for more.

Little Shop of Horrors runs through January 14. Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Suncoast Black Arts Collaboratives Hosted Arts and Racial Justice Discovery Series II Photo
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative's Hosted Arts and Racial Justice Discovery Series II

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that promotes using the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity, presented the Arts and Racial Justice Discovery Series II on November 13 at Florida Studio Theater in Sarasota.

2
The Perlman Music Program Suncoasts PMP Winter Residency Kicks Off in December Photo
The Perlman Music Program Suncoast's PMP Winter Residency Kicks Off in December

This year marks a monumental milestone for The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (PMP Suncoast). It’s the 20th anniversary of one of its largest events: The Perlman Music Program (PMP) Winter Residency.

3
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at VAN WEZEL Photo
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at VAN WEZEL

While it might not be on the top of your must-see list, if this cast comes to your town, it is a musical you will be glad you saw!

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; FLYIN WEST Leads Be Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; FLYIN' WEST Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Jacob Ruscoe

Dr. Jacob Ruscoe has been involved with local theatre in Sarasota for the last several decades. Jacob has spent time serving on the Board of Directors for Virtuoso Inc and Rise Above Performing Arts. ... Jacob Ruscoe">(read more about this author)

Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Florida Studio TheatreReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Florida Studio Theatre
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at VAN WEZELReview: PRETTY WOMAN at VAN WEZEL
Review: THE BURDENS at Urbanite TheatreReview: THE BURDENS at Urbanite Theatre
Review: LET IT BE at Players Centre For The Performing ArtsReview: LET IT BE at Players Centre For The Performing Arts

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
Finding Nemo Jr in Sarasota Finding Nemo Jr
Ovation Theatre Inc (12/09-12/17)
Deck the Halls in Sarasota Deck the Halls
Florida Studio Theatre (11/25-12/10)
Red Riding Hood in Sarasota Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
A Tuna Christmas in Sarasota A Tuna Christmas
The Sarasota Players (11/29-12/17)
Take It to the Limit in Sarasota Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
Judith in Sarasota Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
Anastasia in Sarasota Anastasia
Rise Above Performing Arts (1/11-1/21)
She Loves Me in Sarasota She Loves Me
Manatee Performing Arts Center (11/30-12/10)
The Flip Side in Sarasota The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
Westminster in Sarasota Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You