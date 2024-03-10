Review: RUBY - A WORLD PREMIERE MASTERPIECE at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the heart of Sarasota’s bustling theater district, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe unveiled its long-awaited World Premiere musical – Ruby. Ruby is a mesmerizing story that has taken the stage by storm. From the moment the show begins, the audience was enraptured by the creative brilliance and sensational vocals that brought this production to life.



The creative direction of the directors was nothing short of visionary. Every scene was meticulously crafted to transport the audience into the enchanting world of Ruby McCollum. The original work created by Nate and Michael Jacobs, created visual imagery with vibrant colors and intricate details that enhanced the storytelling. The lighting and sound design further elevated the production, creating a dynamic and immersive experience for the audience.



But it was the cast's sensational vocals that truly stole the show. Catara Brae (Ruby McCollum) and Maurice Alpharicio (Sam McCollum) displayed a master class on smooth and harmonious vocal technique. In addition, each member of the ensemble brought their own unique flair to the musical numbers, delivering powerful performances that sent shivers down the audience's spine. The vocal harmonies were flawless, showcasing the talent and dedication of the cast.



What truly set Ruby apart was the chemistry that existed between the cast members. It was evident that they had formed a tight-knit bond, which translated into a seamless and authentic performance on stage. The interactions between the characters felt genuine and heartfelt, drawing the audience into their world, and making them feel a part of the lives of these intricate characters. Playwright Michael Jacobs expressed “Our story of Ruby is about people in all their humanity- the light and dark of it.” This mantra was brought forth in every scene and song.



Ruby is a musical that everyone must see. It is a show about courage and dignity and a powerful message we all need to hear. The emotional depth of the story combined with the infectious energy of the performances makes for a truly unforgettable experience.



As the final notes of the last musical number faded away, the audience reaction was a testament to the impact that Ruby had on everyone in the theater. It is rare to find a production that resonates so deeply with its audience, but Ruby has managed to do just that.



Ruby is a masterpiece of musical theater that deserves all the praise it receives. The creative direction, sensational vocals, and chemistry between the cast members all contribute to making it a must-see production. If you have the chance to experience Ruby, don't hesitate – it will leave you spellbound and inspired long after the show ends.

Ruby runs through April 7. Tickets and more information can be found at the button below.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine