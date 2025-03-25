Photos: Meet the Stars of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR At Asolo Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has released pre-production photos of the Regional Premiere of the tour-de-force play Good Night, Oscar, which begins previews on April 2, 2025. See stars Max Roll and Sasha Andreev in costume!

“We are looking forward to producing the regional premiere of this extraordinary dramatic-comedy by Doug Wright and directed by Peter Amster, says Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “Doug Wright has crafted one of the most virtuosic roles I have ever witnessed in the theatre, and we were thrilled to welcome Max Roll in the role of Oscar Levant.”

There’s a fine line between genius and insanity, and Oscar Levant erased it. A multi-hyphenate talent famous for his film appearances in An American in Paris and The Band Wagon, Levant was an actor, a classical pianist, a composer, a storyteller, a fearless truth teller, and an over-medicated neurotic mess -- a unique cocktail that made him a difficult person and a brilliant talk show guest. Battling network executives, his 1958 appearance on The Tonight Show could make him a legend if he manages not to unravel first. Fresh from a hit Broadway run, Entertainment Weekly raves that Good Night, Oscar is “a gold mine of witticisms.”

