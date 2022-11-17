Lewis Black: OFF THE RAILS TOUR Coming To The Van Wezel
Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author.
Grammy Award winning stand-up comedian Lewis Black brings his Off the Rails Tour to the Van Wezel on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.
Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.
His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.
Lewis Black does a live streaming show called THE RANT IS DUE at the end of each of his stand-up performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to "rant" about what is on their minds. These rants are now also available on his podcast, Lewis Black's Rantcast.
Tickets are $42-$87 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.
Give the gift of live entertainment! Tickets and gift certificates can be purchased online or at the box office, and they make the perfect holiday gift.
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
Grammy Award winning stand-up comedian Lewis Black brings his Off the Rails Tour to the Van Wezel on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now.
Sarasota Orchestra December Programs Inspire Joy and Discovery for the Holiday Season
November 16, 2022
Sarasota Orchestra brings joy to the season with favorites including its popular holiday-themed Great Escapes program. Lina González-Granados and Sarah Ioannides, already acclaimed conductors nationally and internationally, make their debuts on the Masterworks and Discoveries series, respectively, presenting inspired programs that include works by musical influencers and young composers alike.
Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Include Works by Alexandra Hammond, Jason Hackenwerth, and More!
November 16, 2022
Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-2023 exhibition season continues with four exhibits, December 8-January 21. Learn more about the lineup here!
Kenny Loggins Comes To The Van Wezel in March 2023
November 15, 2022
Kenny Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards. His songs have left his musical imprint on “the soundtrack of our lives.” Over the last four decades, his chart-topping songs have included “This Is It,” “I'm Alright,” “Footloose,' “Danger Zone,” and so many more.
Hermitage Raises More Than $265,000 at 2022 Artful Lobster
November 15, 2022
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) raised more than $265,000 at the 2022 Hermitage Artful Lobster luncheon on Saturday, November 12.