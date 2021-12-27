Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; STAND BACK SARASOTA Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Sarasota:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Rhodes - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 51%

Brian F. Finnerty - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 49%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Walker - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 61%

Brian F. Finnerty - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 39%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Josh Rhodes - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 40%

Luke Manual McFatrich - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 33%

Brian F. Finnerty - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 27%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Fhurmeister - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rise Above Performing Arts 81%

Ethan Vail - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 19%

Best Musical

STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 51%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 49%

Best Performer In A Musical

Isabella Yoder - CARRIE - Rise Above Performing Arts 65%

Cory Woomert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 8%

Alyssa Goudy - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 7%

Luke Manual McFatrich - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 6%

Guadalupe Garcia - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 5%

Justin Gregory Lopez - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 5%

Junior Sevilla - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 2%

Ana Isabelle - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ALL SHOOK UP - Rise Above Performing Arts 72%

STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 15%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 10%

BRIAN & LUKE'S LIVE HOLIDAY JAMBOREE - Dingbat Theatre Project 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Federico Hradek - ALL SHOOK UP - Rise Above Performing Arts 50%

Bridget Marsh - CARRIE - Rise Above Performing Arts 33%

Brian F. Finnerty - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 8%

Derric Gobourne Jr. - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 8%

Amanda Heisey - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%