Global superstar Josh Groban returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. The acclaimed performer, who was unable to schedule Florida tour stops during his last sold-out Bridges tour, will be performing several intimate shows throughout the state in early 2020. Groban was the featured performer at the 2016 Van Wezel Foundation Gala.

Last week, the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced Groban's one-of-a-kind residency at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall beginning in 2020. The series will kick off on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020 and continues on April 18, 2020. A third date was just added for June 20, 2020 due to overwhelming demand.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammyi?', Emmyi?' and Tony Awardi?'-nominated performer's multifaceted career. It will feature special segments, guest stars and performers and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances and comedic film and television appearances. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native stands out as "the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade," according to Billboard. He has appeared feature films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, 2013's gold-certified All That Echoes, 2015's worldwide million selling Stages, and most recently, 2018's Bridges. In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade". He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway, chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban extending his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017. He starred in the NETFLIX series, The Good Cop, that made its debut on the streaming platform September 21. On the same day, he unveiled his eighth full-length studio offering, Bridges [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched his North American Bridges headline tour in support of the album during the fall of 2018 and continued into the summer of 2019. He maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2019 and beyond. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee. Groban's Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education and cultural awareness.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You