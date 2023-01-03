January Events Announced at Creative Liberties

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is gearing up for a new year filled with art and artists. The big news is that Creative Liberties founders Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill have opened a second Creative Liberties location, which includes the new Creative Academy at 927 Lime Avenue in the Limelight district. Gerdeman explains that the new building will be used for a variety of classes and workshops. "In addition to offering more studio space and display space to local artists, we are thrilled to now also have a classroom/community space for art education and community events," she says. For a listing of January's classes, see below.

Creative Liberties joins members of the Sarasota Studio Artists Association in a community-wide open studio event, Saturday, January 14; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Creative Liberties artists offer open studios during which the public can meet them and discuss their art and creative process. A "New Beginnings" art market will also feature a food truck, artisan vendors, free beer, a kid's art tent and live music by Joni Adno.

Find new art to delight in at the Third Thursday Open Studio, Thursday, January 19, 5-7 p.m. Meet studio artists, watch them work, buy their art and enjoy beverages and lite bites.

Bring the whole family and participate in art-making projects led by professional artists at Creative Liberties Family Day, Saturday, January 28, 9 a.m.-noon.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios & Gallery is now at two locations in Sarasota's Limelight district: 901-B Apricot Avenue and 927 Lime Avenue. For more information, visit www.creativeliberties.net or call 941-799-6634.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, two artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that they launched this venture "to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities." Creative Liberties is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent. Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work-and run every second Saturday through May 2023.

"Thanks to a huge amount of support from the community-the public, artists, arts advocates and the media-we have been able to grow Creative Liberties in a short time period," says Gerdeman. "With the opening of the second location, we will be home to 21 studio artists, offer 16 art display walls and be able to provide art education opportunities. We are deeply grateful and excited for the new year!"

Twenty one artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting), Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); Drita Dawn (painting and mixed media); Swirly Painter (painting, canvas and mural); Sandra Wix (illustration, portraits and photography); Jeff Vasington (landscape oil painting); Gary LaParl (oil painting); Adrienne Watts (abstract painting); Henry Martin (photography and mixed media); David Sigel (oil painting and mixed media); Cheryl Taub (acrylic paint, pastel and collage); Steve Schwartz (acrylic paint, mixed media), Lee Oberlander (watercolor, acrylic paint and mixed media); and Audrey Elk (oil painting and printmaking).