Illusionist Rick Thomas Takes The Stage At The Van Wezel

Multi-award-winning master illusionist Rick Thomas, one of the greatest illusionists in the world today, brings his Mansion of Dreams tour to the Van Wezel on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Rick Thomas is an internationally acclaimed award-winning Illusionist. High honors include the coveted "Magician of the Year" by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic's highest recognition "Illusionist of the World" by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series The World's Greatest Magic, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own special on ABC.

This is a journey never to be forgotten. Mansion of Dreams is the crowning achievement of Rick Thomas. He has the unique ability to transport his entire audience to a mystical and riveting world unlike their own; and it is all found within the walls of his Mansion of Dreams. Stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers and an inspiring story are woven into one of the most amazing production ever to be seen on stage and television today!

Jaws will drop as the Mansion is revealed. Reality is then suspended as one unbelievable effect weaves into another. Mansion of Dreams is an extraordinary fantasy world that will inspire you to follow your dreams. Now witness for yourself the most intriguing, innovative and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world!

Tickets are $19-$57 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.