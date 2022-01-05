Il Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in Greatest Hits Tour at Van Wezel in April

Following the tragic passing of Il Divo's Carlos MarÃ­n, the remaining members of the multi-national group - America's David Miller, France's Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland's Urs BÃ¼hler - will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the "For Once in My Life Tour" will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The Van Wezel performance previously scheduled for Jan. 6 will now be held on Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

The tour will be filled with Il Divo's hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production.

"Carlos was a larger-than-life personality, with a rare combination of an incredibly beautiful, God-given voice and absolutely, immense talent. His passion, playfulness and sense of humor made for such a magical persona, and his laugh would always lift anyone up. He was loved by millions of fans all over the world and we were lucky and honored to be able to perform with him in our midst for so many years. We'll deeply miss his playfulness, friendship, and brilliant voice. In his honor, we'll be setting up a Carlos Marin Foundation and will be playing tribute to his singing in our future shows. May everyone remember him for his beautiful soul, his amazing talent and may he forever rest in peace," said Miller, Izambard and BÃ¼hler in a statement.

The tour supports their 10th studio album, For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown (Decca Gold), as well as the Carlos MarÃ­n Foundation.

Il Divo is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history, which Il Divo still enjoys since they first banded together in 2003. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit Il Divo were the first Classical Crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.

Patrons who bought tickets through the official Van Wezel Box Office will be issued new tickets for the April 22nd date and will be contacted by the Van Wezel Box Office. Patrons who bought their tickets from other avenues must contact their original point of purchase to receive new tickets. Patrons are encouraged to watch their email for further information.

For ticketing options and information, contact the box office at (941) 263-6799. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays on show days. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.