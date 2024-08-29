Hermitage National Curatorial Council Welcomes Lynn Nottage, Shara Nova, Lauren Groff, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hermitage Artist Retreat recently announced its 2024-2025 Curatorial Council, comprised of distinguished national arts leaders spanning the fields of theater, music, visual art, literature, and arts education.

The newest additions to the Council include two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage; three-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and composer Shara Nova; New York Times bestselling author and one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024” Lauren Groff; the Brooklyn Museum’s Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Kimberli Gant; New Victory Theater’s Director of Education Courtney J. Boddie; President and Executive Director of Creative Capital Christine Kuan; and founder of Arts Corp and Arts Education Manager for the City of Seattle Tina LaPadula.

The full National Curatorial Council for the Hermitage’s 2024-2025 season, comprised of fourteen accomplished and diverse nominating members from across the United States, includes:

- Sanford Biggers (visual art), Celebrated Visual and Multimedia Artist, Guggenheim Fellow, Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner

- Courtney J. Boddie* (arts education), Director of Education at New Victory Theater

- Kimberli Gant* (visual art), Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art, The Brooklyn Museum

- Nataki Garrett (theater), Co-Artistic Director of One Nation/One Project; Doris Duke Award-Winning Artistic Director

- Lauren Groff* (literature) New York Times Bestselling Author and Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024”

- Cathy Park Hong (literature), Award-Winning Author and Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2021”

- Mitchell S. Jackson (literature), Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author

- Rajiv Joseph (theater), Award-Winning Playwright and Screenwriter; Member of Steppenwolf Theater, Chicago

- Christine Kuan* (visual art), President & Executive Director, Creative Capital

- Tina LaPadula* (arts education), Founder of Arts Corps & Arts Ed Manager, City of Seattle

- Terrance McKnight (music) Evening Host of WNYC/WQXR Radio

- Lynn Nottage* (theater) Two-Time Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright

- Shara Nova* (music), Three-Time Grammy Award-Nominated Recording Artist and Composer; Creator of My Brightest Diamond

- Du Yun (music), Pulitzer Prize-Winning and Grammy Award-Nominated Composer

*New to the Council as of 2024

Comments