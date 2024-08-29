News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Hermitage National Curatorial Council Welcomes Lynn Nottage, Shara Nova, Lauren Groff, and More

Learn more about the full 2024-2025 Curatorial Council here!

By: Aug. 29, 2024
Hermitage National Curatorial Council Welcomes Lynn Nottage, Shara Nova, Lauren Groff, and More Image
The Hermitage Artist Retreat recently announced its 2024-2025 Curatorial Council, comprised of distinguished national arts leaders spanning the fields of theater, music, visual art, literature, and arts education.

The newest additions to the Council include two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage; three-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and composer Shara Nova; New York Times bestselling author and one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024” Lauren Groff; the Brooklyn Museum’s Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Kimberli Gant; New Victory Theater’s Director of Education Courtney J. Boddie; President and Executive Director of Creative Capital Christine Kuan; and founder of Arts Corp and Arts Education Manager for the City of Seattle Tina LaPadula.

The full National Curatorial Council for the Hermitage’s 2024-2025 season, comprised of fourteen accomplished and diverse nominating members from across the United States, includes:

- Sanford Biggers (visual art), Celebrated Visual and Multimedia Artist, Guggenheim Fellow, Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner

- Courtney J. Boddie* (arts education), Director of Education at New Victory Theater

- Kimberli Gant* (visual art), Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art, The Brooklyn Museum

- Nataki Garrett (theater), Co-Artistic Director of One Nation/One Project; Doris Duke Award-Winning Artistic Director

- Lauren Groff* (literature) New York Times Bestselling Author and Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024”

- Cathy Park Hong (literature), Award-Winning Author and Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2021”

- Mitchell S. Jackson (literature), Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author

- Rajiv Joseph (theater), Award-Winning Playwright and Screenwriter; Member of Steppenwolf Theater, Chicago

- Christine Kuan* (visual art), President & Executive Director, Creative Capital

- Tina LaPadula* (arts education), Founder of Arts Corps & Arts Ed Manager, City of Seattle

- Terrance McKnight (music) Evening Host of WNYC/WQXR Radio

- Lynn Nottage* (theater) Two-Time Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright

- Shara Nova* (music), Three-Time Grammy Award-Nominated Recording Artist and Composer; Creator of My Brightest Diamond

- Du Yun (music), Pulitzer Prize-Winning and Grammy Award-Nominated Composer

*New to the Council as of 2024



