Hermitage National Curatorial Council Welcomes Lynn Nottage, Shara Nova, Lauren Groff, and More

Learn more about the full 2024-2025 Curatorial Council here!
The Hermitage Artist Retreat recently announced its 2024-2025 Curatorial Council, comprised of distinguished national arts leaders spanning the fields of theater, music, visual art, literature, and arts education.
The newest additions to the Council include two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage; three-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and composer Shara Nova; New York Times bestselling author and one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024” Lauren Groff; the Brooklyn Museum’s Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Kimberli Gant; New Victory Theater’s Director of Education Courtney J. Boddie; President and Executive Director of Creative Capital Christine Kuan; and founder of Arts Corp and Arts Education Manager for the City of Seattle Tina LaPadula.
The full National Curatorial Council for the Hermitage’s 2024-2025 season, comprised of fourteen accomplished and diverse nominating members from across the United States, includes:
- Sanford Biggers (visual art), Celebrated Visual and Multimedia Artist, Guggenheim Fellow, Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner
- Courtney J. Boddie* (arts education), Director of Education at New Victory Theater
- Kimberli Gant* (visual art), Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art, The Brooklyn Museum
- Nataki Garrett (theater), Co-Artistic Director of One Nation/One Project; Doris Duke Award-Winning Artistic Director
- Lauren Groff* (literature) New York Times Bestselling Author and Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024”
- Cathy Park Hong (literature), Award-Winning Author and Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2021”
- Mitchell S. Jackson (literature), Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author
- Rajiv Joseph (theater), Award-Winning Playwright and Screenwriter; Member of Steppenwolf Theater, Chicago
- Christine Kuan* (visual art), President & Executive Director, Creative Capital
- Tina LaPadula* (arts education), Founder of Arts Corps & Arts Ed Manager, City of Seattle
- Terrance McKnight (music) Evening Host of WNYC/WQXR Radio
- Lynn Nottage* (theater) Two-Time Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright
- Shara Nova* (music), Three-Time Grammy Award-Nominated Recording Artist and Composer; Creator of My Brightest Diamond
- Du Yun (music), Pulitzer Prize-Winning and Grammy Award-Nominated Composer
*New to the Council as of 2024
Videos