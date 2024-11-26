Florida Studio Theatre Receives Junior League of Sarasota Grant to Support CreArte Latino Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has received a $3,200 grant from the Junior League of Sarasota to support its Gateway Program at CreArte Latino. CreArte Latino, a local nonprofit, fosters bilingual cultural exchange between Latinos/Hispanics and the broader community through arts and education.

Through this partnership, FST provides bilingual theatrical workshops led by English- and Spanish-speaking teaching artists. The Gateway Program, designed to reach underserved youth, offers free theatre workshops to students who typically lack access to arts programming.

With the Junior League of Sarasota's support, FST recently conducted a Bilingual Musical Theatre Workshop for children ages 7-12. Over eight 90-minute sessions, students explored musical theatre in both English and Spanish, gaining valuable artistic and cultural experiences.

“The Bilingual Musical Theatre Workshop offered participants a unique opportunity to explore the world of musical theatre in both English and Spanish,” said Elvira Sanchez Blake, CreArte's Director of Education. “The program culminated in a closing event where parents and attendees were delighted to watch the children's final performance, showcasing their growth and creativity. Feedback from families highlighted their satisfaction with the program and the valuable learning experience it provided.”

FST believes a student's financial background should never limit their access to educational resources, emphasizing its commitment to creating theatre that is accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. The Gateway Program is fully funded through grants and donations from organizations such as the Barancik Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. In its first year, the program served more than 200 students.

The Gateway Program aligns with FST's mission of accessibility and affordability while empowering young people to express their creativity. Through theatre, young people discover freedom of emotion, the power of human connection, and hope.

For more information about the Gateway Program or to support FST's outreach initiatives, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

