December 19th Update: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Sarasota Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sarasota:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Jonah McKinley - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 49%

Allen Fitzpatrick - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre 29%

Charlie Kollar - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 23%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Stevie Romero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 39%

Kevin Steele - MARY POPPINS - Manatee Performing Arts Center 22%

Dylan Ramon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Todd Licea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 100%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Belle Babcock - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 40%

Savannah Sinclair - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 27%

Sally Wingert - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre 22%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Austyn Acker - ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 20%

Belle Babcock - HAIRSPRAY - Players Centre For The Performing Arts 16%

Emily Mollin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Ashton Heyl - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 37%

Rachel Moulton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 33%

Amber McNew - SCORCH - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 30%

Best Musical (non-professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 34%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Rise Above Performing Arts 11%

Best Musical (professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 29%

URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 19%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%

Best Play (non-professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Venice Theatre 65%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Venice Theatre 20%

LEND ME A TENOR - Venice Theatre 8%

Best Play (professional)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 100%

Theater of the Year

Rise Above Performing Arts 41%

Asolo Repertory Theatre 17%

Venice Theatre 15%

