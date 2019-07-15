CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Ring in the Holidays at Van Wezel

Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live holiday family stage spectacular to Sarasota's Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with two unforgettable performances on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is a Broadway musical and a cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder Neil Goldberg has searched the world to assemble the most unique cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to wow audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and more in 2019. Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 incredible acts. Broadway singers perform original music and a new twist on seasonal favorites like "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock." On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments...flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular. It's "Las Vegas...meets family entertainment...meets musical theatre" touts the Boston Globe.

Tickets are $37-$106. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the Friday evening performance and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You