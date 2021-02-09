Brian Regan Returns To The Van Wezel's Main Stage For Reduced-Capacity Performance In April

Comedian Brian Regan returns to the Van Wezel's main stage on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. for a limited-capacity audience! Regan's socially-distanced main stage performance brings an evening brimming with laughter to Sarasota this spring.

"We are very enthusiastic about welcoming our patrons into the Hall in the coming months. Ultravation Photocatalytic units have just been installed in our air handlers as we continue to strive towards cleaner air, and we will be limiting the audience to 50% capacity to allow for spacing between parties for this show. Safety remains a top priority as we move forward. Our extensive Re-Opening Guide is now available to the public on our website, allowing our patrons to understand the measures we have in place as well as the protocols they can expect to see implemented when they return to the main hall. I think we can all use an evening of laughter and joy with all the challenges we've faced over the past year, and I can't wait to sit in the theater for this event." -Mary Bensel, Executive Director

This February, Regan will star in his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On the Rocks. His first Netflix special premiered in 2017, and Regan currently stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered in 2018. The series combines sketch comedy and stand-up, and it is Executive Produced by Brian and Jerry Seinfeld.

Regan has performed at renowned venues such as the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, the Leicester Square Theatre, the Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, the Beacon Theater, Radio City Music Hall, the 8,600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City. He regularly appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was previously a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman.

For an outline of safety measures and protocols, patrons can view the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's Re-Opening Guide here.

Tickets are $64.87 - $75.89 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.