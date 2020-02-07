BWW Feature: WINTER FEST 2020 at SaraSolo

The 2020 SaraSolo Winter Fest is just around the corner, February 10-15. Now in its 6th Season, SaraSolo has evolved and will take place as 3 festivals this year all focusing on the power of the solo performance. The concept is unique as one does not often go to the theatre expecting to see a "one man show." The festival invites actors who perform in a variety of styles, bringing a range of perspectives, and myriad ways of illuminating the human condition.

Ann Morrison, co-founder of SaraSolo says that SaraSolo "provides

performers with the opportunity to develop their work." She and co-founder, Blake Walton are excited to moving to New College for this year's festival. All shows will be held in an intimate black box setting that will allow for a personal experience between the actor and the audience.

Four shows highlight Winter Fest. "Mrs. Bliss's Titanic Adventure" is written and performed by Bridget Bean and directed by James Rayfield. This World Premiere performance portrays Bridget Bean as a struggling actor working in a Titanic exhibit as a character named "Mrs. Bliss." In a twist of fate, she is transported back to the actual SS Titanic. Her adventure will take you on a zany ride which touches on the immigrant experience, the phenomenon of celebrity, the search for love, and asks the question: "what would you do if you were ever offered a do-over?"

"An Evening Of Carl Sandburg" is written and performed by Jonathan Gillard Daly and directed by Gale Childs Daly. Jonathan Gillard Daly threads together a free-wheeling character sketch of Carl Sandburg, the beloved poet, raconteur, historian, and troubadour, through his poems, essays, children's stories and folk songs in a fanciful recreation of the entertainment with which Sandburg delighted audiences throughout the mid twentieth century.

"Causeless Joy" is the story of a woman ventures half-way around the world to find inner peace, but much to her surprise, she encounters four fairytale princesses who share their REAL stories of strength, perseverance, integrity and self-acceptance. Written and performed by Theresa Puskar. The story is a vulnerable and honest performance of a journey of going from being sad and lost to happy and found.

The final of the four shows is actually a work from the co-founders of the festival. Blake Walton directs "Linda Lovely Goes to Broadway" which was written and is performed by Ann Morrison. Morrison finds immense beauty in her friend Linda, a highly imaginative actress and writer with Down syndrome, who teaches deep lessons from the heart. During a road trip to New York, to fulfill her dream of singing center stage on Broadway, Linda is preparing for a larger mission, one that would profoundly affect everyone around her and beyond.

SaraSolo provides a unique theatrical experience that is often difficult to find and rarely done in our community. The beauty behind Winter Fest is the underlying themes in the stories being told. In a time when everyone wants to be edgy and different, SaraSolo offers its audience stories 0f kindness and forgiveness. Morrison says "It is a journey that the audience takes with us. It gives us all a chance to feel better about ourselves." SaraSolo's Winter Fest 2020 offers you an opportunity to experience theatre in a whole new way. If you are looking for something fresh and uplifting then these are four shows you do not want to miss.

SaraSolo' Winter Fest 2020 runs February 10-15. Tickets and more information can be found at www.sarasolo.org.





