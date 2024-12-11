Aznavoorian Sisters, Violinist Caroline Campbell, and Superstars From the Curtis Institute of Music Come to Sarasota

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present the Aznavoorian Sisters on January 7 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Violinist to the Stars Caroline Campbell on January 14 at Plantation Golf and Country Club, and Next Generation: Fleiss and Lin on January 26 and 27 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence.

Virtuoso performers of Armenian and classical repertoire, Ani and Marta Aznavoorian made their first public performance at the ages of four and eight. First prize winners in the Illinois Bell Young Performers Competition, they performed live with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on PBS and went on to win the National Foundation for the Arts Award, leading to their appointment as Presidential Scholars in the Arts. They have performed at the White House, Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and tour internationally. The Aznavoorian Sisters’ program – January 7, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ – includes Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet with violinists Daniel Jordan and Shawn Weil, and violist Philip Payton. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.

Caroline Campbell – violinist to the stars – is one of the most sought-after classical crossover artists, having performed and recorded with Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Michael Bublé, Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocelli, Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, Natalie Cole, John Mayer, Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart and many other music icons. She tours regularly with jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, with whom she has appeared nationwide with orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Boston Pops. She recorded solo violin for Jennifer Aniston's movie, "Wanderlust,” and can be heard on the soundtracks for the blockbuster films “The Hunger Games” and “Frozen.” Joined by Joseph Holt on piano, this program on January 14, 5:30 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice includes music from “West Side Story,” “The Godfather,” “Schindler’s List,” “Titanic,” and more. Tickets are $78 (includes dinner).

Next Generation: Fleiss and Lin features two current superstars from the Curtis Institute of Music, long considered among the most prestigious conservatories in the world. Sarah Fleiss, soprano and Delvan Lin, piano have already set themselves apart in performances throughout the United States and in Lin’s native New Zealand. These Soirée series concerts – January 26 and 27, 4:00 p.m. in the music room of the Fischer/Weisenborne residence – focus on folk music from different traditions, including works by Manuel De Falla, Isaac Albéniz, and Benjamin Britten. Tickets are $65.