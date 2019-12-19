Asolo Repertory Theatre to Provide Free And Discounted Tickets For Youth And Families For THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Throughout Asolo Rep's critically acclaimed run of THE SOUND OF MUSIC the theatre has provided free and discounted tickets for more than 1,200 area youth and families. This initiative supports the institution's belief that it is crucial for the next generation to experience the magic of live theatre at a young age.

The theatre hosted a sold-out student matinee on December 4 for more than 500 students (grades 8 - 12) from schools in Sarasota and Manatee County. As part of the program, Asolo Rep Education & Engagement department provided educational materials (curriculum, interactive activities, and discussion questions) to connect the show onstage to the lives and learning of students. The theatre also provided an additional 200 discounted tickets for students from other schools for performances throughout the run.

More than 100 families (500+ patrons) attended Family Day at THE SOUND OF MUSIC on Saturday, December 14. Attendees received discounted tickets and also engaged in pre-show interactive activities, hosted by arts partners Embracing Our Differences, The Ringling and The Sarasota Opera, including an opera singing lesson, a paper collage craft, an inside look at the real von Trapp family and more.

"Seeing and hearing the incredibly honest reactions of young people as they experience theatre is magic," said Muriel O'Neil Education & Engagement Director Sara Brunow. "It's so exciting to hear how a show like THE SOUND OF MUSIC affects the young people in an audience - affects us all. Theatre is for everybody and through our programming, we're working to actively connect with our community and the next generation by exploring the stories we tell onstage. We can't wait to do more."

Asolo Rep's Education & Engagement department is in the process of expanding its offerings. Visit https://www.asolorep.org/engage-learn to stay up to date. THE SOUND OF MUSIC runs through December 28. For tickets and information, visit www.asolorep.org.

Asolo Rep's Education & Engagement Director is sponsored by the Muriel O'Neil Fund for the Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota County





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You