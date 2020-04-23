Asolo Rep Announces Season Changes

Asolo Rep announced today that one of the plays originally named as part of its 2020-21 season has been taken out of the lineup.

Originally scheduled to perform in the Cook Theatre in March/April 2021 "Trayf," by Lindsay Joelle, has been canceled. The change was made for budgetary reasons related to show cancellations this season due to the COVID-19 virus.

"The change was a heartbreaking one to make, but we realized we needed to remove "Trayf" from the schedule to ensure that we could meet the production needs of the other seven plays on the season roster," said Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director. "At this time, we remain open to the possibility of replacing it with a different production in the Cook Theatre during the 2020-21 season, and we very much look forward to producing "Trayf" in a future season."

Celine Rosenthal, originally named as the director of "Trayf," will now direct "Grand Horizons" in place of Giovanna Sardelli.

Asolo Rep 2020-21 Season:

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

November 18 - January 2

Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS

January 13 - March 13

GRAND HORIZONS

January 20 - March 15

OUR TOWN

February 10 - March 27

HOOD

April 9 ­- May 1

KNOXVILLE

May 14 - June 5

SUMMER FAMILY PRODUCTION

To Be Announced





