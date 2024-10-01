Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Will Host One Quartet, Two Trios, and Three Statewide Piano Competition Winners

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present the Yamazalde Trio on November 2 at Church of the Palms, Winner’s Circle on November 7 at Sarasota Yacht Club, PROJECT Trio on November 19 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, and Excelsis Percussion Quartet on November 24 at First Presbyterian Church.

The Yamazalde Trio – Sandy Yamamoto, violin; Matthew Zalkind, cello; and Julio Elizalde, piano – performs on November 2, 4:00 p.m. at Church of the Palms. Described by the New York Times as playing with “explosive vigor and technical finesse,” Yamamoto has dazzled audiences in concert performances around the globe for the past three decades as a soloist and as a member of the award-winning Miró Quartet. Zalkind is a top prize winner in multiple international competitions, and Elizalde is one of the most sought-after recital partners in the country. This program includes music by Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Paul Schoenfeld. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.

Winner’s Circle opens the Lunch and Listen series on November 7 with an 11:00 a.m. performance followed by lunch at Sarasota Yacht Club. The top three prize winners of Artist Series Concerts’ 2024 Statewide Piano Competition will be showcased. First prize winner Yance Zheng graduated from Lynn University Conservatory in Boca Raton and is pursuing a master's degree at Northwestern University, while second and third prize winners Le Phuong Pham and Quang Vo attend Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. These three young talents are the next generation of gifted pianists. Tickets are $70 (includes lunch).

PROJECT Trio is a dynamic and innovative music group known for its genre-blending performances and captivating stage presence. The trio of Peter Seymour, double bass; Greg Pattillo, flute; and Daniel Berkey, saxophone pushes the boundaries of traditional chamber music with their unique fusion of classical, jazz, hip hop, and world music influences. With virtuosic musicianship and contagious energy, PROJECT Trio has gained worldwide acclaim for its electrifying performances for audiences of all ages. This concert is on November 19, 5:30 p.m., outdoors at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus. Tickets cost $43.

Winner of the 2024 Chamber Music America Artistic Projects Grant, Excelsis Percussion Quartet is comprised of four international women whose unique programs are rooted in their belief that music possesses an ability to unite us all. In this fascinating performance, Marcelina Suchocka, Aya Kaminaguchi, Britton-René Collins, and Mariana Ramirez join to speak the universal language of rhythm. With a repertoire spanning from classical to avant garde to pop, Excelsis Percussion Quartet has been featured on NPR’s From the Top with Christopher O’Riley. Their concert, at First Presbyterian Church, is November 24 at 4:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.