Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Cycle to Include Three Solo Shows and Annual Juried Members Exhibit

Art Center Sarasota's 2024-2025 exhibition season will continue with four exhibits, January 30-March 1. In “Jon or Juan,” Jon Green playfully explores his identity as a second-generation Mexican American, blending Latin American craft traditions with themes of pre- and post-colonization. Frederico Torres' “Dreamscape” features a new body of photographic work that invites the viewer to immerse themselves in the artist's exploration of foreign places, tranquil meditation and connection to the environment. (Artist Talk is Thursday, February 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.) In “The Early Years,” Madie Gotshall will present a series of collage-style paintings that explore the formation of identity in a changing world, where meaning is found in the mundane moments of life. (Artist Talk is Thursday, February 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.) Each year, Art Center Sarasota celebrates its members with an exclusive exhibition, the Annual Juried Members Show, juried to showcase no more than 100 selected pieces. This year, the top three winners will participate in a group Artist Talk and Art Center Sarasota's board chair, Mary Davis Wallace, will present a “Director's Choice Award” for her favorite artwork. The juror is Rangsook Yoon, senior curator at Sarasota Art Museum. (The Juror's Critique with Rangsook is Tuesday, February 11, 4 p.m. and the group artist talk with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners is Thursday, February 6, 5:30 -6:30 p.m.) The opening reception for all four exhibits is Thursday, January 30, 5-7 p.m. All works on display are available for purchase. Art Center Sarasota's exhibitions are paid for, in part, part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues and generous donors. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit ArtSarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

In “Jon or Juan,” Jon Green uses humor and playful sculptural work to explore his identity as a second-generation Mexican American, questioning expectations of Latino communities. His work honors the craft traditions of the Americas, emphasizing ornamentation and objects as expressions of cultural fusion. "I explore the fragile boundaries of my blurred identity within the diverse multi-ethnic background of the Americas," says Green, whose work combines Latin American craft traditions with personal symbolism. Drawing on pre- and post-colonial themes, his vibrant pieces, inspired by Mestizo prints, merge cultural histories and challenge traditional views of Mexican American heritage. A BFA graduate of the University of Montana, Green has completed residencies at Red Lodge Clay Center, Medalta Clay District, and Clay Art Center, and is currently an artist-in-residence at the Morean Art Center.

In “Dreamscapes,” Frederico Torres will present a new series of photographs that invite viewers into his exploration of foreign places, tranquil meditations, and a deep connection with the environment. "I explore the sensations of the subconscious and dreams, creating art that transcends the ordinary," says Torres, whose work captures the essence of nature through personal experiences and inner journeys. Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Torres discovered his passion for photography while studying advertising and marketing. He travels the world to capture the diverse sensations and colors that nature offers. His photographs transport viewers to dreamlike realms, providing new perspectives that reflect the depth of his spiritual and artistic journeys.

In the “The Early Years,” Madie Gotshall will present a series of paintings that explore the formation of identity in a changing world, finding meaning in life's mundane moments through a collage-like style. Her work centers on liminality and its impact on various aspects of life. "My paintings are specific to my personal life events, offering a language that the audience can relate to, but with meanings that aren't immediately obvious," says Gotshall, whose work emphasizes swirling, energetic lines that alter space and composition. Gotshall holds a BFA in textiles and material studies from Kutztown University and is currently pursuing her MFA at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Gotshall has received multiple accolades, including the 2024 Graduate Fellowship, 2022 Gasparilla Festival of Arts Emerging Artist Award, and the Gulfport Emerging Artist Grant.

Each year, Art Center Sarasota celebrates its members with a highly anticipated, juried exhibition, the Annual Juried Members Show, open exclusively to current members. New this year, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will participate in a group Artist Talk, and ACS's board chair, Mary Davis Wallace, will present a “Director's Choice Award” to her favorite artwork. The juror is Rangsook Yoon, senior curator at Sarasota Art Museum. A native of South Korea, Yoon holds a PhD in art history from NYU's Institute of Fine Arts and has over 10 years of curatorial and directorial experience in Florida, along with numerous scholarly publications and over 30 curated exhibitions.

About Art Center Sarasota

Founded in 1926, Art Center Sarasota serves as the first and oldest visual arts organization in Sarasota. Art Center Sarasota is admission-free and open to the public; our mission is to bring together creatives and the broader public to increase understanding of our human condition, support wellbeing, and build community connection through the universal language of art.

Comments