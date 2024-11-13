A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is inviting the community to ring in the holidays with its exuberant original musical revue, “A Motown Christmas.” The production, which was created by WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, had its world premiere in 2015, with repeat performances in 2017 and 2019. This will be the first time “A Motown Christmas” will be performed in WBTT’s new theatre.

All shows take place in The Donelly Theatre of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Show dates are November 27, 2024-January 5, 2025. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays as well as on Wednesday, November 27, to open the run.

The show features some favorite traditional carols such as “Deck the Halls,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and many others. It also features numerous original Christmas songs written and recorded by Motown's most celebrated artists, such as The Jackson 5, The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and Marvin Gaye. The songlist includes two original tunes written by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, titled “What’s Up Under the Christmas Tree” and “We Rejoice.”

“In 2017, I set out to create a new holiday offering for WBTT and came up with our hit original musical, 'A Motown Christmas.' I wanted to celebrate Berry Gordy’s accomplishments of removing the iron ceiling for black artists and for their music to reach a world audience, while showcasing the unique and remarkable music that was Motown’s Signature Sound," said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. "'A Motown Christmas' will offer a unique holiday experience people won't see anywhere else during the holiday season – our talented cast will sing the spirit of the season from their hearts, for all to enjoy!”

Director is Jacobs; assistant director and choreographer is Donald Frison. The cast includes: Syreeta S. Banks, Catara Brae, Jazzmin Carson, Ilexis Holmes, Delores McKenzie, Michael Mejia-Mendez, CJ Melton, Raleigh Mosely II, Jermarcus Riggins, Nate Summers, and Rickey Tedesco.

Music director is Matthew McKinnon and Music Consultant is Tony Moon; live band is McKinnon on main keys, Jamar Camp on auxiliary keys, Dan Haedicke on guitar, Marvin Hendon on bass, and Caleb Miller on drums.

Production manager is Kevin White, production stage manager is KaCie Ley, scenic designer is Roland Black, Costume Designer is Faye Manselle, properties designer is Annette Breazeale, sound engineer is Alex Judd, sound designer is Patrick Russini, lighting designer is Michael Pasquini, and projection designer is Austin Jacobs.

“We are very much looking forward to presenting this holiday production to the community, especially during our milestone 25th anniversary season,” said WBTT’s Executive Director Julie Leach. “Motown played an important role in the racial integration of popular music as an African American-owned record label that achieved significant crossover success. Our mission is to promote and celebrate the African-American experience – showcasing the incredible music of Motown supports our mission and will have audiences on their feet!”

Over the past few years, “A Motown Christmas” has been produced at several renowned professional black theaters across the nation.

“A Motown Christmas” is not included in the WBTT season subscription. Tickets are $57/adults, $22/students and active duty military (ages 25 and under, with valid ID).

