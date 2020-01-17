Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Costume Design
Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School
Best Director
Otto Layman - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School
Best Lighting Design
Mike Madden - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School
Best Musical Director
Jon Nathan - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School
Best Musical or Opera
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School
Best Play (non-musical)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group
Best Scenic Design
Otto Layman and Johnathan Mitchell - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School
Community/University Theatre Company of the Year
SBCC Theater group
Outstanding Performance in a Musical
Ryan Ostendorf - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group
Outstanding Performance in a Play
Yusef Seevers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Pcpa
Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production
Jack Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School
Star on the Rise
Jack Boyd San Marcos High School
Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year
Santa Barbara High School Santa Barbara High School
