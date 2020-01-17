Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Costume Design

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School

Best Director

Otto Layman - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School

Best Lighting Design

Mike Madden - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School

Best Musical Director

Jon Nathan - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School

Best Musical or Opera

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School

Best Play (non-musical)

SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group

Best Scenic Design

Otto Layman and Johnathan Mitchell - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School

Community/University Theatre Company of the Year

SBCC Theater group

Outstanding Performance in a Musical

Ryan Ostendorf - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group

Outstanding Performance in a Play

Yusef Seevers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Pcpa

Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production

Jack Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School

Star on the Rise

Jack Boyd San Marcos High School

Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year

Santa Barbara High School Santa Barbara High School

