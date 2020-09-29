UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater and Dance Announces Digital Events - IMMORTAL LONGINGS, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, and More!
The events will be shared with the community for free.
In an effort to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the community, Chancellor Henry Yang announced on Tuesday, March 10th that the UC Santa Barbara campus will be transitioning to remote instruction until it's safe for the community to gather at the public events. Even though faced with challanges of createing performing arts pieces over Zoom, students, faculty, and staff worked tirelessly to produce exciting season of events.
In the fall quarter of 2020-2021 the school's theatre department is producing more events than in a regular school year, and they will be shared with the community for free.
Check out the lineup below!
Immortal Longings
October 9, 2020 - 7:00pm
October 10, 2020 - 7:00pm
October 11, 2020 - 12:00pm
October 11, 2020 - 2:30pm
The Thanksgiving Play
October 12, 2020 - 7:00pm
Naked Shakes Solo Festival
Artistic Director Irwin Appel
October 17, 2020 - 6:00pm
November 5, 2020 - 12:30pm
November 16, 2020 - 12:00am To November 18, 2020 - 12:45pm
Trumpus Caesar
October 24, 2020 - 6:00pm To November 3, 2020 - 11:45pm
Why We March
October 30, 2020 - 7:00pm
20 Short Pieces Taken From "365 Days, 365 Plays"
November 13, 2020 - 7:00pm To November 14, 2020 - 7:00pm
November 14, 2020 - 1:00pm
Generations
Devised By Ucsb Students And Directed By Annie
November 19, 2020 - 7:00pm To November 21, 2020 - 7:00pm
November 21, 2020 - 1:00pm
Under Normal Circumstances
December 3, 2020 - 7:00pm To December 5, 2020 - 7:00pm
December 5, 2020 - 1:00pm
Kinetic Lab 2020
Under The Direction Of Brandon Whited
December 6, 2020 - 12:00pm To December 13, 2020 - 11:45pm