UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater and Dance Announces Digital Events - IMMORTAL LONGINGS, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, and More!

In an effort to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the community, Chancellor Henry Yang announced on Tuesday, March 10th that the UC Santa Barbara campus will be transitioning to remote instruction until it's safe for the community to gather at the public events. Even though faced with challanges of createing performing arts pieces over Zoom, students, faculty, and staff worked tirelessly to produce exciting season of events.

In the fall quarter of 2020-2021 the school's theatre department is producing more events than in a regular school year, and they will be shared with the community for free.

Check out the lineup below!

Immortal Longings

October 9, 2020 - 7:00pm

October 10, 2020 - 7:00pm

October 11, 2020 - 12:00pm

October 11, 2020 - 2:30pm

The Thanksgiving Play

October 12, 2020 - 7:00pm

Naked Shakes Solo Festival

Artistic Director Irwin Appel

October 17, 2020 - 6:00pm

November 5, 2020 - 12:30pm

November 16, 2020 - 12:00am To November 18, 2020 - 12:45pm

Trumpus Caesar

October 24, 2020 - 6:00pm To November 3, 2020 - 11:45pm

Why We March

October 30, 2020 - 7:00pm

20 Short Pieces Taken From "365 Days, 365 Plays"

November 13, 2020 - 7:00pm To November 14, 2020 - 7:00pm

November 14, 2020 - 1:00pm

Generations

Devised By Ucsb Students And Directed By Annie

November 19, 2020 - 7:00pm To November 21, 2020 - 7:00pm

November 21, 2020 - 1:00pm

Under Normal Circumstances

December 3, 2020 - 7:00pm To December 5, 2020 - 7:00pm

December 5, 2020 - 1:00pm

Kinetic Lab 2020

Under The Direction Of Brandon Whited

December 6, 2020 - 12:00pm To December 13, 2020 - 11:45pm

