The Theatre Group at SBCC Will Perform Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the hilarious musical, Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks, July 9-26, 2025 in the Garvin Theatre. Directed by Rick Mokler, Musical Direction by David Potter and Choreography by Michele Spears, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN opens the 80th season of The Theatre Group at SBCC.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation—Young Frankenstein!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.

Young Frankenstein will feature: Adrian Arias, Mary Bailey, Ryan Beaghler, Kate Brody-Adams, Addison Clarke, Michael D'Emidio, Kevin Doyle, Amanda Elliot, Cynthia Erickson, Odette Finn, Tyler Gilbert, Will Muse, Giavanna Oliff, Sean O'Shea, Margaret Prothero, Stella Reid, Evan Roush, CJ Smith, Logan Smoot, Chiara Stanziano, Tiffany Story, Naomi Jane Voigt, Terra Sage Wallin, and Dillon Yuhasz.

