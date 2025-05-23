The Theatre Group at SBCC Reveals 80th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatre Group at SBCC has announced its 80th season. Starting in July 2025 the company will present the Mel Brook’s musical YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks, July 11-26, 2025 in the Garvin Theatre. From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation—Young Frankenstein!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.

In October 2025 we will present the classic ARMS AND THE MAN By George Bernard Shaw, October 10-25, 2025 in the Garvin Theatre.

Arms and the Man is a romantic comedy by the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw. Set during the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian war, the play follows Raina Petkoff as she chooses between her fiancé, the rather dense but dashingly handsome war hero Sergius Saranoff, and a more battle-scarred but charismatic mercenary from the opposing army, Captain Bluntschli. Nobel Literature winner Shaw, best known for his play Pygmalion on which My Fair Lady is based, here creates a world in which, with a little help from doting mothers, clever disguises and a fondness for chocolate, love can truly conquer all.

In the spring, March 2026 we return with a comedy A SMALL FAMILY BUSINESS By Alan Ayckbourn, March 6-21, 2026 at the Garvin Theatre

England’s master of farce and social satire is in top form in this comic morality play. Jack McCracken has the opportunity of a lifetime: he is the new head of a family furniture business and believes he will initiate a new age of honesty and integrity. Unfortunately, his family has other ideas. As affairs, embezzlements, extortion, corporate shenanigans, a bunch of Italian brothers each more handsome than the next, continues to be revealed, Jack’s hold on his morality may be pushed past the breaking point but at the end of the day, family values will win out. A play that will make you appreciate your own family more than you ever have.

We end the season with the hilarious farce, UNNECESSARY FARCE By Paul Slade Smith, April 17-May 2, 2026 at the Jurkowitz Theatre.

Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes. Non-stop hilarity by the playwright who wrote The Outsider.

And subscribers get first chance to purchase tickets to our student showcase which features our talented student actors, as an add-on to the season.

SBCC Theatre Arts presents a Student Showcase

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, November 12-22, 2025 at the Jurkowitz Theatre.

A sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet continues the story of the delightful Bennet sisters with a gathering of the family at Pemberley (where Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth now live) for a holiday celebration. Centering around the slightly bookish middle-sister Mary who fears she’ll always be alone, the play delivers several Christmas miracles including an unexpected guest who may just be the intellectual match for whom Mary has dreamed.

Season tickets range from $80-$100 and are a substantial savings. Season tickets can only be purchased by phone or mail. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 for a free season brochure. Single tickets for all performances go on sale June 16, 2025 and can also be purchased online.

