The Theatre Group At SBCC To Present A Live-Streamed Musical Revue

An on-demand live-streamed event, October 17-November 7, 2020.

The Theatre Group at SBCC presents LOOKING BACK, LOOKING FORWARD, a musical revue, directed by Katie Laris, musical direction by David Potter. A on-demand live-streamed event, October 17-November 7, 2020.

A talented cast of singers will present songs from past and future shows of the Theatre Group at SBCC. Songs will be featured from Cabaret, Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Be More Chill, Oklahoma, Rent and many more, in a loving tribute to Musical Theatre.

Looking Back, Looking Forward will be performed by Hazel Brady, Christian Duarte, Nick Ehlen, Amanda Elliott, Grace Gibbs, Felicia Hall, Aaron Linker, Miranda Ortega, Margaret Prothero, Daniel Sabraw, Shannon Saleh, Willie Simpson, Levi Smylie, Travis Stehmeier and Tiffany Story.

Tickets for the on-demand, video streaming will be $15 general per household and can be purchased at the Theatre Group website starting October 7, www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling 805-965-5935. Each purchase will be for one on-demand viewing of the production.

